TrojanSports - Top USC TE target Michael Trigg reflects on L.A. visit, previews decision

**NOT SUBSCRIBED and want access to the full story and videos? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link . Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

TAMPA, Fla. -- Michael Trigg had one more thing left to do last week before settling on a final college decision.

So he and his family flew to Los Angeles to meet up with Trojans QB commit Miller Moss last Saturday for a self-guided tour of USC's campus, other highlights throughout L.A., and then ultimately a brunch with Moss and fellow top prospects Korey Foreman and Ceyair Wright in Malibu on Sunday.

RELATED: Miller Moss discusses details of weekend get-together with top USC targets

"I always wanted to go out there because out of my top 3 that was the only school I haven't been to, so me and Miller clicked up and just made it happen," Trigg told TrojanSports.com on Friday night after his game with Carrollwood Day School.

Trigg is set to announce his commitment decision Sunday, with USC, LSU and South Carolina the final contenders in his recruitment.

So that visit to L.A. just a week ahead of the decision was significant.

"It was a beautiful place -- amazing culture, amazing family down there. The other recruits took me in well, so it was a good place to be," he said. "... It's different, but at the same time it's all football -- it's all things to make us better in life."

(WATCH: Full video interview with Trigg and highlights from his game Friday night below.)