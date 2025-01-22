Trojan Talk: Rivals' Adam Gorney explains rankings moves top USC signees

**Join us each day at TrojanSports.com for our daily dose of USC athletics opinion and analysis.**
The final Rivals250 rankings brought significant moves for two USC signees/freshmen -- one up and one down.
Quarterback Husan Longstreet didn't get the five-star bump from the Rivals analysts, but he did vault 31 stops up the rankings to No. 57 overall while finishing as the No. 8-ranked pro-style quarterback.
Meanwhile, five-star defensive end Jahkeem Stewart moved down 14 spots from No. 8 to No. 22, finishing as the No. 1-ranked strong-side defensive end and the top prospect from the state of Louisiana.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney explains why the conversations among the Rivals analysts that led to those two significant moves.
Adam Gorney's take: "He just needs to be on a football field more. That's really it. I still feel that he's a five-star talent, I still feel that he can be dominant at USC and the Big Ten, but in high school he played a little over a dozen actual football games. And then he didn't show up to an all-star game. At some point, you have to prove it against the best of the best with pads on, and that has been the concern there. So, we kept him as a five-star. There was a debate to even drop him out of five-star status. I felt like that would be wrong. I still feel like he has a lot of potential to be Chris Jones 2.0. But Chris Jones ... showed up at the All-American Bowl and dominated it. Jeffery Simmons showed up for the All-American Bowl and dominated it. Jahkeem didn't. He didn't play [this past] season. Those issues are the concerns that there might be sort of a high bust factor because of those issues, but I still feel he's a five-star talent that just needs to get on the football field and show it."