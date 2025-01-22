Trojan Talk: Rivals' Adam Gorney explains rankings moves top USC signees

**Join us each day at TrojanSports.com for our daily dose of USC athletics opinion and analysis.**

The final Rivals250 rankings brought significant moves for two USC signees/freshmen -- one up and one down.

Quarterback Husan Longstreet didn't get the five-star bump from the Rivals analysts, but he did vault 31 stops up the rankings to No. 57 overall while finishing as the No. 8-ranked pro-style quarterback.

Meanwhile, five-star defensive end Jahkeem Stewart moved down 14 spots from No. 8 to No. 22, finishing as the No. 1-ranked strong-side defensive end and the top prospect from the state of Louisiana.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney explains why the conversations among the Rivals analysts that led to those two significant moves.