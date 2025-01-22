See where USC's incoming freshmen finished in the final Rivals250 rankings

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

After a strong showing at the Polynesian Bowl last week in his final statement as a star high school quarterback, USC freshman Husan Longstreet was one of the big risers in the final Rivals250 rankings released Wednesday. Longstreet moved up 31 spots to No. 57 overall while finishing as the No. 8-ranked pro-style QB in the class. RELATED: Trojan Talk: What we learned about USC QB Husan Longstreet at the Polynesian Bowl | WATCH: Highlights of USC's freshmen in action at the Polynesian Bowl Ultimately, USC finished with five Rivals250 recruits in this 2025 class and landed 15th in the team rankings, though there could be some further movement with February additions (albeit unlikely to change much). Here's where the Trojans' incoming freshmen finished in the rankings/ratings ...

Stewart, USC's most high-profile signee, dropped 14 spots in the final rankings, mainly due to not playing his junior season (and not having a senior season as he reclassified up a year) and not competing at any of the postseason all-star games to match himself against the other top talent in the class. Nonetheless, rankings are just rankings. Stewart is the keystone to USC's recruiting class and will have every chance to make an immediate impact for the Trojans defense as a true freshman this year. He enrolled early and is going through winter workouts preparing to do just that.

Longstreet looks to be the future at quarterback for USC, with the biggest question being how soon that future comes to fruition. He'll battle incumbent starter Jayden Maiava for the job, along with incoming transfer Sam Huard. Longstreet may not have joined USC's class until a few weeks before the early signing period, flipping from Texas A&M, but the strong-armed signal-caller grew up wanting to play for the Trojans and has a chance to script himself a great story in Cardinal and Gold.

One of the more intriguing incoming freshmen for USC, Tagoa'i is presently the only linebacker the Trojans signed (though that could change as they pursue three-star AJ Tuitele ahead of the February signing period) at a position relatively thin on the depth chart. But Tagoa'i is not arriving until the summer and still has some work physically to do to prepare himself for that position, as he admits he's currently a bit of a "tweener" in terms of profile between DB and LB.

Simms looks to have the best chance of USC's three incoming freshmen wide receivers to contribute this year as the only early enrollee of the group. The Trojans lost four of their top five wideouts -- including three of their top four outside receivers -- and only added one transfer so far in Boise State's Prince Strachan, so there is a path to Simms being needed in that rotation at one of the outside spots.

It's always hard to count on a true freshman offensive lineman to contribute immediately just because of the physical development usually needed for any high school player making the jump to college at that spot. But the Trojans are razor thin on experience at right tackle, so it's worth seeing whether Payne (or fellow four-star star freshmen tackles Aaron Dunn and Elijah Vaikona) can work into the competition there.

