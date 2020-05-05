**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

Which uncommitted Rivals100 prospect, aside from the obvious No. 1 Korey Foreman, are you most hopeful that USC will land? We've included the ones we know to at least still be in play, either because USC is pursuing them aggressively or because they've put the Trojans on their top list. I also excluded 5-star DT Maason Smith, as that would essentially be a vote for Foreman because Foreman has been very public about how much they hope to play together. Needless to say, if USC landed Smith it would certainly also be landing Foreman. So for the purposes of this question, we excluded that scenario to allow for a fair voting on the other options.

On Monday we asked, which new USC assistant coach will make the biggest impact on their position group? This was a lively poll question with 41 votes, with several coaches commanding significant tallies.

Todd Orlando and his potential impact on the linebackers (not factoring in his work as defensive coordinator overall) received a leading 16 votes while special teams coordinator Sean Snyder was next with 10 votes, defensive line coach Vic So'oto received 8 and cornerbacks coach Donte Williams 7.

Again, the focus of this question took all recruiting factors out of the equation and focused only on which position group stood to benefit the most from their new coach.

I voted for Orlando because I feel the linebackers have the most untapped potential and were among the most underwhelming units last season (along with tight ends and special teams). Orlando has a track record of getting major results out of his linebackers.

Leading into spring practice, I went through his history of coaching the position and highlighted some major success stories with Utah State LB Zach Vigil, Houston LB Elandon Roberts and Texas LB Malik Jefferson. Read more about those examples here.

Jefferson might be the most relevant example here, as he was a 5-star prospect who saw his production surge after Orlando took over at Texas. In 11 games and 9 starts as a sophomore in 2016, he had 62 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. With Orlando in 2017, Jefferson's numbers jumped to 110 tackles, 10 TFL and 4 sacks.

Well, USC has a former 5-star prospect in Palaie Gaoteote who flashed some nice moments but not yet reached his full potential. Injuries certainly held Gaoteote back last season as well, and I believe if healthy he is still capable of being a star for this defense. His performance will be a key litmus test for Orlando's impact in 2020, but the whole unit in general is full of intriguing cases like Kana'i Mauga (talented but still raw), Jordan Iosefa (veteran looking to make the most of one final season), Ralen Goforth (high-upside second-year player who is just looking for his opportunity), etc.

So I agree with the voting, but I also think we will see some impact from each of the new assistants. I'll run through my thoughts on each quickly:

Snyder is obvious and it's no surprise he generated a quarter of the votes. He's as proven and accomplished a special teams coach as USC could have hired, and he has a lot to fix in that department.

So'oto brings a totally different demeanor up front from former DL coach Chad Kauha'aha'a. That's not to say both ways can't work, and Kauha'aha'a had the respect of his players, but he was more of a players coach than So'oto, who is a no-nonsense enforcer of what he wants done and how he wants it to look. His personality is full-on at all times and I just can't see any way it isn't reflected in the play of his linemen.

With the defensive back coaches, I liked both hires a ton -- both from the obvious recruiting standpoint and from their coaching credentials. But I also thought Greg Burns did a really nice job with both the corners and safeties last year, so I don't think those positions need quite as much fixing as the others. Yes, the young cornerbacks were inconsistent, but given the preseason unknowns for that unit, Burns got fairly good production from them. And with the safeties, I thought he really made a difference with Isaiah Pola-Mao down the stretch.

All of that said, I think new safeties coach Craig Naivar is as important as any new coach as Orlando's right-hand man who will be instrumental in installing this new defense. And Williams' cornerbacks at Oregon had a nice season last year, so I don't doubt at all that he can make an impact there.

And then with the tight ends, I actually think John David Baker is going to be huge for that group, moving from John Baxter. Baker knows Harrell's offense inside and out and has talked about how they'd like the tight ends to be more involved in the passing game ideally. I think he'll be a catalyst to make that happen.