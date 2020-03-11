**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

**Now that USC's assistant coaches have met with the media, TrojanSports.com is rolling out its Countdown to Spring Practice preview series, taking an in-depth look at each position group and the key battles ahead with spring ball starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, we've covered the QBs here , the TEs here , the OL here , the RBs here , the WRs here , special teams here , the DL here , the CBs here and the Ss here .**

USC's most inconsistent position group in 2019 was arguably the linebackers. New defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's specialty is coaching linebackers.

The Trojans defensive player with perhaps the most potential to take a major leap in 2020 is junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote. Orlando's track record is one of maximizing potential from his linebackers.

See what we're getting at here?

For all the reasons fans might be encouraged or optimistic about the defense this year -- a new mentality, a heightened emphasis on physicality, etc. -- the potential of Orlando turning Gaoteote's still somewhat raw physical tools and playmaking ability into a more finished product is as intriguing as any defensive storyline.

Just go back through Orlando's history.

When he got to Utah State in 2013, he inherited a talented linebacker named Zach Vigil, who was coming off a productive season but who would reach greater heights over the next two years. His tackle total went from 105 to 125 to 138 over those final two seasons, while his tackles for loss jumped from 9.5 to 12.5 to 17. Vigil was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and earned a few years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent.

In his first season as defensive coordinator at Houston in 2015, Orlando then helped linebacker Elandon Roberts deliver a career-best season. Roberts had totaled just 33 tackles in 11 games the previous two years for the Cougars before breaking out in his final season -- and first with Orlando -- with 142 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, an interception and 2 forced fumbles. His 88 solo tackles were the most in the country, and after starting his career at FCS level Morgan State he became a sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots.