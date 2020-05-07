Trojans Today - May 7: Reviewing the Mike Bohn approval rating poll
We normally start the daily column with a poll question, but we'll hold off this time as the results of our last poll get the full focus today with an extended column adding our perspective on what's happened within USC football the last five months.
The polls are in ...
We asked fans to give their approval rating for the offseason job executed by new athletic director Mike Bohn, senior associate AD Brandon Sosna and Co., on a scale of 1-10.
The results were overwhelmingly favorable. Of the 61 responses as of 6 p.m. PT Thursday, a leading 29.5 percent (18 votes) graded the new athletics administration a "9," while 12 voted for a "7," 11 voted for a "10," and 9 voted for an "8." That's 82 percent of respondents giving an approval rating of 7 or higher.
Four graded the new leadership at a "1," with one vote each going to "2-4" and two votes each for "5" and "6." (I did not vote in this one as a matter of objectivity covering the athletic department).
I was surprised by the results, but only for the perspective of how unlikely such a response would have seemed back in December. It's been a little more than five months since the much-scrutinized decision to retain Clay Helton as head coach and build up the program around him (rather than eat a sizable buyout and start over entirely). Just five months since the apogee of fan angst, the peak of protest.
As reflected by the poll results, it's been a very productive five months.
I'm not going to re-litigate the Helton decision here. That will remain a non-negotiable matter for some/many, hence the handful of low scores, while others noted in the comments to the poll thread that they still don't agree with the decision but seem willing to give Bohn and Co. some benefit of the doubt as to the motivating factors while appreciating the progress made otherwise.
What I will say on that is my sources have steadily told me in recent months that the other investments/upgrades made to the staff and program do not necessarily equate to any long-term decisions about Helton, and that the progress of the program would be evaluated this season with all options on the table. Certainly, the hope is for a successful year on the field to make that a moot matter, but the message has been that the leadership believes the expectations for the program are clear. (What I don't yet know is how this pandemic and the corresponding financial toll it's taking on the department factors into that equation, if at all.)
But back to those other investments, let's recap what has developed since December and following that forgettable Holiday Bowl.
First, flashback to last spring when Eric Ziskin, a longtime pivotal cog in USC's already undermanned recruiting efforts, left the program to pursue other interests. He was the second key recruiting staffer in a handful of months -- along with Alex Rios -- to leave, at least in part, because of the toll of the unseemly hours demanded by the circumstances of the job.
At that time, I asked Helton if there was any potential of expanding the recruiting staff in the near future to better match up with the programs USC recruits against. He intimated that was not expected and deftly wiggled out of the question while not making an issue out of those lagging resources or why the matter hadn't been better addressed.
Enter Bohn, who was hired in early November to replace Lynn Swann as AD. He's commented previously that he had conversations with Helton almost immediately upon arriving regarding the program's most pressing needs.
"His first response was, 'Well, no one's ever asked me that before,'" Bohn told TrojanSports.com in February. "But his immediate response, we started talking about recruiting, so obviously that was a hot-button for both of us and we had to address that."
**Read our in-depth feature on Mike Bohn's overall strategy and plan for USC football**
I've talked to multiple people within the football program who have, unprompted, made a point to highlight the initiative Bohn and Sosna took in addressing the understaffing issue in the recruiting department, along with other changes. (USC also created two additional analyst positions to augment the on-field staff, though the spots have not yet been officially filled due to the ongoing hiring freeze).
To add perspective, here's what Trojans offensive analyst Seth Doege, who played at Texas Tech and coached at Bowling Green before joining the USC staff last year, said recently about his first impressions of the program's obvious needs:
"To be honest, I was kind of blown away, because when you first get here at USC you think you have all the resources in the world. Which, you have a ton of them when it comes to staff, but just talking to some buddies that are on staffs like Alabama or Clemson or some major programs and you hear about stories of how many people they have in their recruiting department and their creative design department and just the support staff as a whole, you start looking around our office and you're like, 'Man, we are at a disadvantage here,'" Doege said. "And then I think what changed it the most, I think when Mike Bohn was hired I think he realized that really quickly."
