Every day, at least back before life changed for everyone a month and a half ago, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, tight ends coach John David Baker and offensive quality control analyst Seth Doege would carpool to and from campus together.

The three Texas natives and former college quarterbacks from the Lone Star State -- "Team Texas," as they're known around the program -- had been with the Trojans for almost a year when the thought originated.

If USC was going to rejuvenate its recruiting efforts and compete for top prospects nationally, they figured, then those recruits needed to see Los Angeles the way Harrell, Baker and Doege had come to see it. They needed to gain the perspective three small-town Texas guys had gleaned in not only adjusting to life in the big city but coming to truly appreciate it -- so much so that Harrell would sign a contract extension this offseason amid considerable outside interest.

As those three were on their regular commute one day, the idea was hatched.

"We talk about everything under the sun, and the idea came from really driving home and thinking of everything that this city has to offer," Doege said. "... We just thought that we need to create a video that maximizes the beaches, the sunsets, the palm trees, the major league sports in this city, the music concerts, the superstars that play and live here and that you have access to every day that you wake up. Obviously, the kids that live here know that, but if we're going to recruit nationally and a handful of our kids are going to come from Texas, a handful maybe from Florida, a couple kids from the Jersey area or whatever, Maryland, maybe Missouri, those kids have never been to LA.

"And we really thought, with us all three being from Texas, and really being from small towns in Texas and then going to school in small towns in Texas, when we got out here we were kind of intimidated thinking of LA, 'Oh man, this city, I don't know, we'll just get lost in it.' Then you live here and you're like this is one of the best places in the country. I don't ever want to leave, you know what I mean? It just felt like we need to put out a video that showcases everything this city has to offer."

The 1-minute, 22-second video, which is pinned to the top of the USC football Twitter account with more than 57,000 views, was sent to USC's commits and top targets and started circulating from some of their own accounts on March 24 (racking up plenty more views that way).

It was, in itself, a singularly strong idea by the staff and a well-executed concept by the Trojans' video team, but most important is that it wasn't a one-off notion -- it was symbolic of a couple larger points.

It reinforced that this coaching staff is setting its sights nationally and is intent on reminding today's recruits why USC has long been a premier destination for elite prospects -- something that seemed to get lost as the Trojans slumped to National Signing Day in February to finish with the No. 65-ranked recruiting class nationally.

The video also served as a prominent harbinger that the offseason makeover this program underwent, from the overhaul of the defensive staff to the beginning steps of augmenting the recruiting staff, has come with a more concerted, unified public presence as well.

And fans have noticed.

As USC has ushered in a wave of high-profile commitments over the last month and a half -- six and counting since March 11 -- each announcement has been followed by a cascade of tweets from seemingly every member of the football staff celebrating both the moment and the lead recruiter, to a level that wasn't happening before. Or it's a nearly 2-minute video produced about USC's history of developing DBs and shared by offensive and defensive coaches alike.

More than anything, this has all been especially fortuitous.

The USC football program's commitment to creating a greater social media imprint for itself just so happened to immediately precede and then coincide with this unprecedented time, in which that digital presence is as valuable as ever with regards to football recruiting.

"The biggest thing right now is to do everything we can to bring LA to the players," USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams said. "It's hard right now because we can't get them on campus. I know we're fortunate that we happen to be -- in my opinion -- the best city in the world, so that helps us out a lot. At 'SC, the education speaks for itself, the alums speak for itself, so right now we're just trying to do as much as possible to make sure the players, the parents, that everyone sees the things that USC has to offer without truly being on campus. ...

"With the social media presence right now, the whole deal is bringing USC to them virtually."