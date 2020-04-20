Trojans Today: Weekend recruiting roundup and poll question
USC has received six commitments since March 11 (including three last week alone), a pivotal stretch that has the Trojans No. 6 in the Rivals recruiting rankings and well on their way to a true turnaround in that department.
The polls are in ...
On Friday, we gauged the level concern over JT Daniels' transfer portal decision. The results were pretty clear, with 28 of 40 votes going to "Very concerned considering Kedon Slovis was injured twice last season" and 11 votes for "Small concern, would be nice to have two high-caliber QBs ready to go." There was only 1 vote for "No concern" but also zero votes for "Code red panic."
That's probably the right answer.
If Daniels departs via transfer -- and that's still not a certainty -- the Trojans have some pretty dire depth concerns behind Slovis with redshirt senior Matt Fink the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. Mo Hasan, a grad transfer who threw 17 passes at Vanderbilt the last two seasons, is expected to arrive this summer and provide another veteran option there.
But the Trojans certainly can't afford a repeat of last year when they dealt with significant injury setback at the position, relying on their No. 3 QB (Fink at the time) to play two of the biggest games of the season.
Slovis, who didn't exactly shy away from contact last year when there was a big play to be made, will have to be extra vigilant that his health is the paramount priority at all times. And with a talented stable of running backs, it would probably behoove the coaches to force the issue there and take some pressure of the star sophomore QB by committing to a more balanced rushing attack than they were able to down the stretch of last season when that position was beset by injuries as well.
That will be the dilemma for offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, though. This team is built to pass, loaded with perhaps even more overall wide receiver depth than last year despite losing team leader Michael Pittman. But if Slovis goes down -- which he did last season for two games due to a concussion and the second half of the bowl game due to a strained elbow -- the staff faces an entirely different kind of dilemma.
Fink has the respect of his teammates and coaches. He's a tireless worker in practice and plays with great competitive fire. He's an asset for the program after pulling himself out of the transfer portal last year and committing to remaining a Trojan.
But while he had a memorable performance off the bench to beat Utah last year (351 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT), he couldn't sustain it, tossing 3 interceptions in a loss at Washington and a pick-6 in the bowl game vs. Iowa after replacing Slovis. And Hasan is mostly an unknown quantity, though, yet again, it's an asset to have another QB who has spent three years already in Power 5 programs (including a year at Syracuse).
Daniels' decision seems to hinge on the NCAA's May 20 vote on the proposal to enact a one-time transfer exception that would allow athletes immediate eligibility at a new school. While that rule, if enacted, should also prove to benefit the Trojans in time as well in terms of landing impact transfers, it's unlikely they would be enticing this year to any other QB with Slovis so firmly entrenched and Fink having earned the equity to be given a chance if needed.
Ideally, of course, any such contingencies prove moot if Slovis makes all the starts and builds on his tremendous Trojans debut season.
Top tweets from the weekend
The USC staff has made it a new tradition of collectively celebrating every commit on Twitter, and Trojans director of scouting and recruiting strategy Trey Johnson won the latest rounds with these tweets in response to Bullock's and Gibbs' commitments ...
Just another day for @CoachDee_USC and @Coach_Naivar‼️ #StayHome #FightOn ✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/YbjvUqmiNT— Trey Johnson (@USCTreyJ) April 19, 2020
Here we goooooo! @CoachDrev getting in on the action‼️#TakeBackTheWest #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/rFDniQpKNj— Trey Johnson (@USCTreyJ) April 18, 2020
But credit to defensive coordinator Todd Orlando for an excellent Old School reference ...
BOOM! #TakeBackTheWest pic.twitter.com/i5ZV5WqmUX— Todd Orlando (@CoachTOrlando) April 19, 2020
The USC staff also got in on the joke with Barstool Sports over the weekend ...
The Decision has been made.— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 19, 2020
Hollywood Duggs. Fight On ✌️
pic.twitter.com/HBsjz6HwyI
Hollywood Duggs.— USC Football (@USC_FB) April 19, 2020
Welcome to the family.#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Zu9SieVf3o
Nothing personal @BarstoolBigCat, I respect what you have done as a play caller but I don’t know if you are ready to lead the Trojans just yet. However, I have no problem with having a Co-offensive coordinator....I can see it now😎 #HollywoodDuggs #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/JaMbY6kYqm— Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) April 19, 2020
Yo @BarstoolBigCat, welcome to LA! Only thing @CoachHarrellUSC and I ask is to remember it’s the Air Raid around here.....Tee that thing high, and LET IT FLY! #FightOn✌️ https://t.co/m7NwV7ivww— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) April 19, 2020
Definitely the hardest, most high pressure contract negotiation I’ve ever done, but for elite talent we find a way.— Brandon Sosna (@BrandonSosnaUSC) April 19, 2020
Welcome to the family, Coach. #FightOn✌🏼 https://t.co/lcarmxgGTc
The new shirts that went out to USC's student-athletes last week ...
The shirt says it all! We are right there with you, @AngelaKulikov!! #FightOn #weFIGHTasONe https://t.co/k44meb051m— Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) April 18, 2020
USC punter Ben Griffiths in his former career ...
Wow! Who knew our punter @bgriffo24 was the @obj of the Australian Football League?!— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) April 18, 2020
Let’s get him in the WR mix, @kearycolbert!pic.twitter.com/K51sO5o5WZ
