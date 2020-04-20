**This is a new daily morning segment at TrojanSports.com, as a way to recap the previous day, set the stage for the day ahead, highlight the best of social media and the best of this board.**

USC has received six commitments since March 11 (including three last week alone), a pivotal stretch that has the Trojans No. 6 in the Rivals recruiting rankings and well on their way to a true turnaround in that department. Which of the three big-time commits from last week are you most excited about?

On Friday, we gauged the level concern over JT Daniels' transfer portal decision. The results were pretty clear, with 28 of 40 votes going to "Very concerned considering Kedon Slovis was injured twice last season" and 11 votes for "Small concern, would be nice to have two high-caliber QBs ready to go." There was only 1 vote for "No concern" but also zero votes for "Code red panic."

That's probably the right answer.

If Daniels departs via transfer -- and that's still not a certainty -- the Trojans have some pretty dire depth concerns behind Slovis with redshirt senior Matt Fink the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. Mo Hasan, a grad transfer who threw 17 passes at Vanderbilt the last two seasons, is expected to arrive this summer and provide another veteran option there.

But the Trojans certainly can't afford a repeat of last year when they dealt with significant injury setback at the position, relying on their No. 3 QB (Fink at the time) to play two of the biggest games of the season.

Slovis, who didn't exactly shy away from contact last year when there was a big play to be made, will have to be extra vigilant that his health is the paramount priority at all times. And with a talented stable of running backs, it would probably behoove the coaches to force the issue there and take some pressure of the star sophomore QB by committing to a more balanced rushing attack than they were able to down the stretch of last season when that position was beset by injuries as well.

That will be the dilemma for offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, though. This team is built to pass, loaded with perhaps even more overall wide receiver depth than last year despite losing team leader Michael Pittman. But if Slovis goes down -- which he did last season for two games due to a concussion and the second half of the bowl game due to a strained elbow -- the staff faces an entirely different kind of dilemma.

Fink has the respect of his teammates and coaches. He's a tireless worker in practice and plays with great competitive fire. He's an asset for the program after pulling himself out of the transfer portal last year and committing to remaining a Trojan.

But while he had a memorable performance off the bench to beat Utah last year (351 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT), he couldn't sustain it, tossing 3 interceptions in a loss at Washington and a pick-6 in the bowl game vs. Iowa after replacing Slovis. And Hasan is mostly an unknown quantity, though, yet again, it's an asset to have another QB who has spent three years already in Power 5 programs (including a year at Syracuse).

Daniels' decision seems to hinge on the NCAA's May 20 vote on the proposal to enact a one-time transfer exception that would allow athletes immediate eligibility at a new school. While that rule, if enacted, should also prove to benefit the Trojans in time as well in terms of landing impact transfers, it's unlikely they would be enticing this year to any other QB with Slovis so firmly entrenched and Fink having earned the equity to be given a chance if needed.

Ideally, of course, any such contingencies prove moot if Slovis makes all the starts and builds on his tremendous Trojans debut season.