TrojanSports.com adds analyst Max Browne to the team in 2019
TrojanSports.com is excited to announce a new addition to the team this fall as we welcome former USC quarterback and emerging analyst Max Browne aboard for the 2019 season.
Max will provide high-level analysis and insight in breaking down the games and engaging with our subscriber community. He joins site publisher Ryan Young as co-host of the Trojan Talk podcast on Tuesdays and Fridays, bringing the expertise of his experience to the show as we cover all the relevant storylines and go beyond the box score in analyzing and critiquing the Trojans. Max will also do an hour-long chat with TrojanSports.com subscribers on Thursdays so fans can connect directly and get answers to the questions they find most pressing.
As he announced last week, Max will be part of the USC pre- and post-game radio broadcasts this season in addition to his work as a contributing national college football analyst.
A little delayed on this update, but this season I'll be joining the @USC_Athletics Radio Broadcast as a voice on the pre & post game shows! 🔥🚨— Max Browne (@MaxBrowne4) August 22, 2019
(A thread)#USCfootball #CFB #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/3uUkytvOpo
But his weekly depth of USC insight can only be found at TrojanSports.com this fall.
