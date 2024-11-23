TrojanSports.com Roundtable: Perspective and predictions for USC-UCLA

It's cliche to say, sure, but it doesn't make it any less true.

It doesn't matter that USC is 5-5 and UCLA is 4-6, that both teams are having disappointing seasons and hoping just for the opportunity to close the season in a lower-tiered bowl game if they can get to six wins.

It's still USC vs. UCLA -- the Battle of LA, the Victory Bell and stature in the crosstown rivalry at stake -- as the teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl (on NBC).

"I think that's just what you grow up wanting to contribute to. Being a kid from Southern California, wanting to contribute to those games is what you dream of," said USC wide receiver Kyle Ford, who has a most unique perspective on the rivalry having played on both sides of it.

(In fact, Ford will be the only player on the field Saturday night in the Rose Bowl that has been on the winning side of each of the last two clashes -- in 2022 with USC and last season with UCLA, before transferring back to the Trojans this year.)

Even players who are new to the rivalry understand its significance (and that of the rivalry game with Notre Dame next weekend).

"These last two games we want to go out there and play our best. The last two games mean the most to LA and this school, so we've got to go out and play our best we've played throughout the whole year," said running back Woody Marks, who is in his first season at USC after four at Mississippi State. "These games matter to the people and they matter to us, and we're trying to do it for the people and us and this organization."

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, meanwhile, was asked if the changing nature of college football with conference realignment and the annual roster makeovers that have resulted from the transfer portal has done anything to affect the meaning of rivalry games.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of rivalries across college football that have been affected or eliminated. So that’s the extreme version. Man, you still feel the juice of a rivalry game. I still think, there’s still a lot of the good that’s certainly a part of it," he said. "I mean, some of the unique things now of having – you weren’t used to like in the past -- one year a player was on this team and the next year a player was on the other team of a rivalry. Like, that just didn’t happen much. So that’s just a little bit new-age, and we all gotta get used to it. It’s part of it. It’s, at least right now, not going anywhere. ...

"I still think that there’s a lot of juice behind the games, a lot of excitement behind the games, for fanbases, for players. I mean, it’s still something that I know means a lot to the schools that are involved in them.”

