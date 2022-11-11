The question seemed innocuous enough, but it triggered whatever was already simmering within USC coach Lincoln Riley on Thursday.

Just two days earlier, Riley had said how the Trojans were still chasing the kind of complete performance where all three units are peaking at the same time. They were coming off a 41-35 win against Cal in which the offense had just 13 points until the final minute of the second quarter before eventually building a big lead while the defense then nearly gave it all back in the fourth quarter.

"We stunk offensively in the first half, we stunk defensively in the second half, and the thing this team has done a phenomenal job of up to this point -- I mean, phenomenal, that's why we've had a chance to win every single game -- is we've rarely had stretches where we didn't play well on both sides," Riley said. "It's typically been, the defense is playing really well -- and there's tons of examples -- and offense is sputtering along, and then we've had a few obviously vice-versa too. We've done a great job of covering up for each other, and that's why we've had chances to win and we've won all of them but one.

"We obviously all are pushing hard to want to surge that and kind of feel that and be able to play well on both sides together. We've had a few stretches this year, but we're all striving for that. We're striving for it on offense, defense, special teams."

So it seemed a perfectly logical question Thursday morning when Riley was asked what it might do for the confidence of the No. 8-ranked Trojans (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) to deliver one of those aforementioned complete performances Friday night in a conducive matchup against Colorado (1-8, 1-5).

Something in that question teed Riley up ...

"I don't know if it would have a ton to do with the confidence. We have a confident group. ... I mean, you win eight of your first nine, you're going to be pretty confident, and we're pretty confident right now and know that we can play better. For us, [we] just see that as a constant climb. That's really what this thing is. It's a true journey, and there's still so much left to go in terms of opportunities, impactful opportunities for our program," he said. "These guys are very, very excited about this one. We've put ourselves in a great position, and I've got to be honest, I think that's getting lost around here a little bit. Like, don't forget where this thing was last year, and I think a lot of people have. Like, we're 8-1, with everything in front of us. Let's make sure we have some perspective around here."

Riley was just warming up ...

"And again, regardless if this program won the national championship the year before, all right, or this program lost a bunch of games the year before, we're in a phenomenal position. And every person that supports USC football -- whether they do or not -- they ought to recognize that," he continued. "I just want to make sure that's not getting lost around here. We're damn sure not letting it get lost in our locker room. We're in a tremendous, tremendous spot and really excited about it. And, obviously, our expectation is to go play extremely well on all three sides, and I believe we will."

Maybe it was in response to reporters asking so many questions about the defensive struggles lately, or maybe Riley or someone close to him glanced at Twitter last weekend. Hard to say.

Whatever the prompt, most USC fans are beyond appreciative of what has transpired this fall, as Riley, his staff and the influx of new talent onto the roster has transformed the Trojans from the program's 4-8 nadir last year to being one bold Utah two-point conversion away from an undefeated record through nine weeks.

As Riley noted, the Trojans are in a phenomenal position to both compete for a Pac-12 championship (just needing to handle their own business and have either Utah or Oregon stumble) and maybe even a College Football Playoff berth (more on that in the staff roundtable discussion).

But many fans already view the playoff potential as a bonus at this point, already content to see Trojans football trending upward at such an encouraging trajectory again.

Anyways, it was an interesting comment that reflects the inner fire Riley usually covers up with his even-keeled demeanor. It's shown itself a few other times -- most notably after that one-point loss at Utah, when Riley took aim at the officiating and emphasized that everything was still on the table for the Trojans.

A month later, it all indeed still is.

USC shouldn't run into any issues Friday night against the beleaguered Buffaloes, who rank among the worst teams in the country both offensively and defensively, who are in flux with an interim head coach and who just lost their emerging star freshman receiver Jordyn Tyson to a season-ending injury last week, removing one of the only bright spots for the team.

The Trojans are set as 34.5-point favorites by the oddsmakers. Thirty-four-and-a-half!

Whether this team needs any extra confidence or not, it's a prime opportunity to deliver that kind of complete performance Riley seeks.

For more on the key storylines at stake Friday, let's get into the weekly staff roundtable discussion/debate for our perspective and score predictions.