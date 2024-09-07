The No. 13-ranked Trojans have the college football world buzzing this week after their 27-20 spotlight win over LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Much of that buzz, of course, centers around USC's eye-opening defensive performance just one game in under new coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

If he keeps it up, Lynn might be on the fast track to a head coaching job in the near future, having already pulled off one incredible defensive turnaround last season at UCLA and now giving every indication of an encore performance here with the Trojans. But that's something USC fans can fret over later.

For now, what matters is that Lynn's defensive impact is elevating expectations for this 2024 Trojan team.

One can point to the fact that USC forced a highly-regarded LSU offense into four punts, a turnover on downs and an interception within its 10 possessions Sunday while allowing just two touchdowns. Or that it held the Tigers' highly-touted rushing attack to just 113 yards on the ground. Or came up clutch in the biggest moments. Or had its best defensive performance against a ranked team since 2019. Etc.

But what stands out just as much is how the players spoke of Lynn afterward.

"I would say he's actually a lot more relaxed and not super uptight because he knows that we're going to play good ball, so he trusts in us," safety Akili Arnold said. "Just him always being calm, not always flipping out -- if something happens, it happens. It's just part of the game. ... I'm proud to play for him."

Said defensive end Braylan Shelby: "He's amazing. His coaching style is kind of laid-back, but it's because he has trust in us. Like Akili said earlier, he has the most amount of trust in us. He comes around and encourages us 247. He takes control of the defense and he's one of the greatest coaches out there."

Maybe linebacker Eric Gentry put it best, when asked why he thinks the tackling was suddenly so much better than it had been the last few seasons.

"Our coaches," he said with a laugh and shrug before repeating it. "Our coaches."

The players are not only fully bought into Lynn and this new defensive staff, but they're feeding of it in a way we just never saw, honestly, going back several defensive coordinators now.

What's more is that several players seemed earnest in making the point that they didn't actually think they played to their potential defensively last week.

"We played a solid game defensively, offensively, whatever. But when we look back at the tape, we didn't really do nowhere near as good as we believe we should have, just looking at technique and stuff like that," defensive end Jamil Muhammad said. "So while we do have the confidence, we also have that edge about us, like, 'Dang, if only we had done this, maybe it would have been 34-20', whatever the case may be. While there's some excitement, there's also some built up anger. We're ready to get to it this week."

This week brings what should be the most favorable matchup on the schedule with a Utah State team out of the Mountain West Conference coming off a 6-7 season that fired its coach over the summer for off-field matters and is now led by an interim in Nate Dreiling, a first-time head coach.

The Aggies have talent on offense -- specifically first-team All-Mountain West wide receiver Jalen Royals, along with five returning starters back on the offensive line -- but it's unclear who will start at quarterback Saturday night between expected season starter Spencer Petras (who was injured last week) and Utah transfer Bryson Barnes.

Regardless, this is a prime opportunity for the Trojans to continue building momentum -- especially on the defensive side.

"I told you guys the whole time, I felt like even when practice started, we took to it quickly. That’s a credit to our defensive coaches, to our players," head coach Lincoln Riley said. "... I think there’s a real hunger in this program to get back to playing elite defense that you expect at USC. All of us involved feel that and are incredibly motivated to get it done. ...

"Everybody’s been hungry to do it. And typically when you get a lot of good people pointed on the same page, some good things can happen. Excited about the start. Like the whole team – there’s a whole long ways to go. We felt like we left a lot on the table defensively as well, which obviously that’s exciting as well."

Meanwhile, here's how our staff sees the storylines and matchup Saturday night ...