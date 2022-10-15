Lincoln Riley joked with reporters earlier this week when asked what it would take for his team to match its first half of the season and win the final six games as well.

"Just six?" he said before quickly reeling that one back in, acknowledging that he knew how it would be taken. "Everybody calm down. No, we've got to get better. The target moves. What's good enough Week 1 is not good enough Week 3 is not good enough Week 7, not good enough Week 9."

But to this point the No. 7-ranked Trojans have been good enough week after week, doing it a little differently from one game to the next but ultimately delivering the first 6-0 start for the program since 2006.

Fans are understandably thinking about the College Football Playoff potential -- more than just the most optimistic of fans who started dreaming in that way the day Riley was hired 10.5 months ago.

So Riley, having led Oklahoma to three CFP appearances in his five seasons as head coach there, was asked Thursday if this USC team has played to that playoff-caliber level.

This time, a little closer to gametime of his team's much-anticipated showdown at No. 20 Utah on Saturday afternoon (5 p.m. PT on FOX), he wasn't going to even nibble playfully at the notion.

"Oh, I'm way too experienced for that question," he said with a big smile. "I definitely get where you're coming from. I mean, listen, all that stuff, I get it's good to write about and it's interesting and I get that people enjoy it. Like for us in here and for other teams that I've been on that have gotten to the playoff, you've just got to find ways to win. I know that sounds simple and obvious, but you just don't know at this point."

A win Saturday in Salt Lake City against the reigning Pac-12 champion Utes (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) would be another significant step in that direction, though.

Many circled this game on the schedule before the season as one of the pivotal ones that would ultimately decide the potential for this team. At this point, it sure looks like Saturday, the Nov. 19 showdown with presently-unbeaten UCLA and a potential Pac-12 championship game will be the top remaining hurdles to Riley and the Trojans turning an already remarkable first season together into a legendary one.



"We've put ourselves in a good position," he continued, "but I've seen it happen where we lose a game and all of sudden, I mean I heard it so many times the past several years -- we'd lose a game, it was like, 'Oh, playoffs are out.' Everyone would be like, 'Oklahoma's playoff chances are over, blah, blah, blah.' And then almost every year we were in the playoff. There's going to be, when you're winning the positive noise, when you lose, everybody's going to be, 'Oh my gosh, the playoffs are shot.' You never know how these things are going to play out. Every year's different, there's a lot of things happening in a lot of conferences.

"So I think the message for us and from us is we got to control what we can. And the reality is if you take care of business on Saturdays and keep winning, all that stuff takes care of itself."

So far, so good, and there have been some prove-it moments already for the Trojans. The late comeback and having to truly rely on the defense for the first time in the tense 17-14 win at Oregon State. Delivering a thoroughly impressive 30-14 win over a one-loss Washington State team despite playing without two of its best defensive players.

But neither of those is quite like taking on an almost desperate Utah team on the road in Rice-Eccles Stadium. After a humbling 42-32 loss to UCLA on the road last week, the Utes know they can't sustain another defeat if they want to maintain hopes for a Pac-12 championship repeat.

Saturday is their season ... in their stadium and in front of their fans.

For USC, it's the second true challenging road test and, most would agree, a notch up from the one the Trojans narrowly escaped in Corvallis, Ore., last month.

This one should provide even more clarity to the question Riley artfully dodged on Thursday, as to whether this is truly a CFP-caliber team or not.

"We've done some good things. We have the potential to be a really good team. We haven't met our potential as a team yet. We're going to have bigger and better challenges as we go on, certainly starting with this week," Riley said. "Teams that make the playoff have an ability to stay focused and truly just do their best every week, find ways to win games and just keep progressing. And that's the recipe for it, that's how it happens."

With that, let's get into the weekly TrojanSports.com staff roundtable discussion/debate as we tackle the top storylines of the week and give our predictions for Saturday ...