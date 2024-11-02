TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff picks and predictions for USC-Washington

Our TrojanSports.com team is on site in Seattle for full coverage today, but first, we tackle the storylines of the week and make our score predictions in the weekly staff roundtable ...

The Huskies were, of course, in the national championship game last season, but that seems so long ago. Coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, the roster was gutted and Jedd Fisch came in from Arizona to take over and rebuild.

The Trojans are 0-3 on the road, experiencing stinging fourth-quarter collapses and last-minute losses at Michigan, Minnesota and Maryland. At least there is no time-zone-crossing travel in this case, but Washington has managed to go 4-0 at home so far this season (albeit against the likes of Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Northwestern and a reeling Michigan team).

Will Woody Marks become USC's first 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones II in 2017?

Ryan Young: "It all depends on health and durability, and Marks has made it thus far without any setbacks in that regard. But Keaontay Ingram in 2021, Travis Dye in 2022 and possibly also MarShawn Lloyd last season all would have reached 1,000 rushing yards if they had not had their seasons cut short by injury in the final weeks. But, yeah, Marks is at 755 rushing yards, averaging 94.3 rushing yards per game and has four regular-season games remaining. I think he ends up with like 1,180 and joins the Trojans' long list of 1,000-yard rushers while ending this crazy seven-year drought in that department."

Tajwar Khandaker: "Simply put, yes! Barring injury, Marks seems destined to cross that threshold, and deservedly so. I honestly wouldn’t be shocked if he manages to clear 1,200."

Jeff McCulloch: "I have no doubt he will rush for 1,000 yards. I think he will do it in the next two games actually. He is such a consistent player you know exactly what you are going to get out of him. He is going to run hard every single time he touches the rock. He will catch passes for when a quarterback needs to dump a pass off. He is a solid pass protector, and most of all he is an incredible leader. USC really knows how to scout running backs, either through high school or through the portal. The Trojans have had a good run in the past few years with talented running backs like Keaontay Ingram, Travis Dye, Austin Jones and MarShawn Lloyd. There is a chance Woody Marks might be the best one out of that group."

Who finishes this season as USC's top two receivers statistically?

Tajwar: "Makai Lemon seems well poised to finish out the season a USC’s WR1, and I’ll venture to guess he ends the year with 800 yards and 7 touchdowns. I think Ja’Kobi Lane is best suited to up his production over the final stretch of the year alongside Lemon, owing to Miller Moss’s trust in him a well as the attention Lemon might start to see from opposing defenses. I’ll say Lane winds up totaling 750 yards and 9 scores. I feel like he’s got a 3-touchdown game waiting somewhere down the stretch."

Jeff: "I think without a doubt Makai Lemon will be one of the top two as he is clearly starting to separate himself as a No. 1 wide receiver in this room. Now, the second WR is much tougher to project as Moss likes to spread the ball around. I’m going to take a chance and say Zachariah Branch will be a top-two wide receiver on this team by the end. He has had his fair share of struggles, no doubt, but taking him off kickoff return I think is really going to help him showcase his skills as a route runner. I trust in his talents, and I think he just not only needs to gain confidence but Lincoln Riley needs to be able to trust him too."

Ryan: "Definitely, Lemon. He took over the team lead in receiving yards last week with 378 overall, and he's averaging 98.7 yards per game over the last three weeks. I think he averages about 82 yards over the next four games and finishes the regular season with 706 yards. Add a big bowl game performance and he'll end up with 833 yards while setting the springboard for a huge third season. Behind him, I'll also go with Branch. He's at 302 yards and I think he ends this season on an uptick, averaging about 56 receiving yards a game the rest of the way to finish the regular season with 526 yards and get to 596 with the bowl game. Not the season anyone projected for the former five-star, but I'm not giving up on his upside yet. Duce Robinson's role has seemingly diminished in recent weeks. I think he and Ja'Kobi Lane will continue to make flash plays, but I don't see the sustained volume coming."