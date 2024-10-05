TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff picks, perspective for USC-Minnesota

"Minnesota is a good football team, and when they make plays we're going to have to be able to respond in those moments when you're out there on the road a little bit on your own. So, I think those will be important. I think there's a lot of good lessons and experiences from the Michigan game."

"It will be another tough road atmosphere, tough football team. Winning against good football teams, good football programs on the road is always difficult. We've talked about being able to start fast and maintain our standard of play at a high level. I think that's going to be important for all these road games," Riley said. "Like I said, you always want to be able to start fast, but we have to rally with any momentum switches that happen in the game.

Of course, USC fans came to the same realization two weekends ago at Michigan when the Wolverines were flagged for only 3 penalties for 25 yards and no holding or facemask penalties despite ... um ... plenty of opportunities for the refs to do so.

“Yes,” Riley said. “Yes, very much so. At least up to this point, what we’ve seen for the most part, it’s been, this league lets you play a little bit more. There’s less ticky-tack fouls called. ... It has been different, but I actually – I prefer how we’ve done it or how we’re currently doing it in our league."

How would you manage USC's offensive line personnel-wise?

Ryan Young: I don't think there's much more Lincoln Riley and Co. can do beyond what they're doing, just given the limited options. This team needs Elijah Paige to find his footing at left tackle, but the reality also is we're coming up on the halfway point of the season and there isn't much margin for error. I'd ride it out with Paige for another week regardless, let him play through any struggles Saturday, and hope he shows enough to feel good going into the Penn State game. If not, then I consider options because that game (assuming USC handles business at Minnesota) could shape the entire season What might those options be? I know they don't want to move Jonah Monheim from center back to tackle, in part because letting him showcase himself at center for NFL scouts is key to his future, but if Paige can't get it together then I move Monheim out to left tackle and roll with either Kilian O'Connor or Gino Quinones at center in the short-term. Then give Paige another chance against more conducive matchups. None of that is ideal, but nor is having major questions at left tackle halfway through the season with one of the biggest games looming. I don't think Tobias Raymond is ready yet, and moving Mason Murphy to left tackle isn't really the solution either. So, hope Paige settles in -- if not, do what is necessary against Penn State.

As for right guard, I'd probably rotate Alani Noa and Amos Talalele another week and then settle on a primary guy before Penn State.

Tajwar Khandaker: To start off, Emmanuel Pregnon and Jonah Monheim are the strengths of this offensive line and should remain where they are. Elijah Paige has had his fair share of struggles at left tackle, but he's got an incredible set of gifts that suit him for the position and there's every reason to think he can continue to improve this early in his playing career. After all, no one on this roster right now really presents a more appealing option besides perhaps Monheim himself, as Ryan noted. Things get interesting on the right side, where I think some continued experimentation is due at both guard and tackle. Alani Noa and Amos Talalele both flash upside, and I'd continue to give each of them reps when possible. With that said, our early glimpses of Talalele's play seem to indicate that he has a solid edge over Noa as a pass protector. If that is in fact the case, I'd lean heavily toward giving him the lion's share of the reps and seeing how he rounds out. At right tackle, Mason Murphy is the player on this line I'm lowest on. I'd argue that he's proven to be inconsistent and unreliable over the course of multiple years, and there's little indication that he's managed to improve in any significant way coming into this season. Though Murphy's experience is certainly valuable, I'd err towards giving Tobias Raymond more opportunities to play at the right tackle position to see what he's got instead.

Jeff McCulloch: This offensive line has struggled ever since USC started playing Big Ten football. While it did a little better against Wisconsin, it still didn’t perform well. Emmanuel Pregnon and Jonah Monheim are indeed the two linemen who are solid and not of any concern as in being replaced. Mason Murphy has his share of troubles, as noted, but he is someone you don’t necessarily rely on but he will be good for about 85% of the snaps. Alani Noa and Elijah Paige are big concerns. I am a strong believer in Amos Talalele and Tobias Raymond and they need to get more playing time. If anything, it will put pressure on Paige and Noa and you will truly find out what you have in those players. If one of those guys crumble under the pressure of having competition right behind them, then you bench them and go from there. The Trojans are now in the Big Ten. The line play in this conference is vital to succeed so this group really needs to figure it out.

What percentage would you put on USC's chances to reach the Big Ten championship game?

Tajwar: I'll go with 35%. Ohio State and Oregon are the two favorites to play in that game, but one of the two will pick up a loss when they play in little more than a week. After that however, it's fairly smooth sailing for them. Ohio State will still have a serious test to face in Penn State, but I don't think either team is particularly likely to fall to Michigan, or any of the other opponents on their schedule. If that sequence ends in one loss a piece, USC has a path to the championship as a 1-loss Big Ten team if it can take care of business against Penn State at home. Right now, I see that game as a 50-50, so the extra percentage I'm taking off USC's odds accounts for the possibility that either Oregon and Ohio State make it through undefeated while the other takes just one loss. Of course, you still need to factor the possibility of the Trojans losing another game, but as of right now I feel as though they should be favored in all of their remaining matchups besides the one next Saturday.

Jeff: I think it's still really early to figure out USC’s chances to make the Big Ten championship as there is so much more football to play and we really don’t know how good Penn State and Oregon really are. Ohio State is going to be in the championship, I’m fairly certain of that. Penn State has had its troubles against teams it shouldn’t struggle against, and Oregon has struggled to win almost every game this season, no matter who it's played. I’ll give USC a 50% chance of making it -- if the Trojans beat Penn State, which I think they can, then they will have the advantage there.

Ryan: Yeah, a lot still to shake out. I consider USC a legit Big Ten contender, for sure, but ditto for Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, obviously. I think ultimately the Trojans will rue blowing that late lead at Michigan, but they're absolutely very much in the race at the moment. I'm with Tajwar but a tick lower -- I'll put it at 30 percent. None of those aforementioned Big Ten contenders have such prominent questions about their offensive lines at this point.