As USC heads to Minnesota for its second Big Ten road trip, we delve deep into the matchup, the key storylines of the week for the Trojans and the program's big recruiting win Thursday in landing a commitment from four-star DT Floyd Boucard.

TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by Rivals analyst John Garcia Jr., longtime site contributor and Xs and Os guru Tajwar Khandaker and Gopher Nation publisher Dylan Callaghan-Croley.

