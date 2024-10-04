PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PODCAST: Previewing USC-Minnesota and talking Trojans' big recruiting win

We talk about USC running back Quinten Joyner and the Trojans' embattled offensive line on the latest Trojan Talk podcast episode. (Jonathan Hui/USA TODAY Images)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

As USC heads to Minnesota for its second Big Ten road trip, we delve deep into the matchup, the key storylines of the week for the Trojans and the program's big recruiting win Thursday in landing a commitment from four-star DT Floyd Boucard.

TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by Rivals analyst John Garcia Jr., longtime site contributor and Xs and Os guru Tajwar Khandaker and Gopher Nation publisher Dylan Callaghan-Croley.

**LISTEN HERE**

