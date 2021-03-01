TrojanSports - Two 4-star DL prospects name USC among their top schools

Two 4-star DL prospects name USC among their top schools
USC landed a big win in its 2021 defensive line recruiting efforts by signing 5-star defensive end Korey Foreman to go along with 4-star DT Jay Toia, 3-star DE Colin Mobley and impact DT transfer Ishmael Sopsher from Alabama.
And the Trojans have put themselves in the mix for several top DL prospects in this 2022 cycle.
Two more added USC to their short lists in the last couple days.
On Sunday, 4-star defensive tackle Christen Miller (Ellenwood, Ga.) tweeted out that the Trojans were now an additional finalist to the earlier top 4 list he put out at the end of January of Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Indiana.
University of Southern Cal Is Now One of My ToP Schools 😁#fighton #USC @Coach_Sooto— Christen Miller (@Trenchking2) February 28, 2021
TrojanSports.com reached out to Miller for more on his USC recruitment and so far all he mentioned was that USC's academic offerings appealed to him.
"They're top in the nation in my major, which is theater arts," he said.
The appeal of Miller, meanwhile, is obvious. He's a 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive tackle who ranks No. 6 at the position and No. 118 overall in this 2022 class. He's planning to announce a decision on April 4.
Then on Monday, 4-star defensive end Zac Swanson out of Phoenix, Ariz., tweeted out his new top 4 schools list with USC, Texas, Kentucky and Oregon.
Swanson is 6-foot-4, 255 pounds and plays at Brophy Prep HS -- which produced 2020 USC OL signee Andrew Milek.
I want to thank all the schools who have given me the opportunity to further my football career. It is truly humbling. I will be focusing on the following schools!! pic.twitter.com/ok8jeYM1vB— zac swanson (@zacswanson4) March 2, 2021
The Trojans have no defensive line commits so far in 2022, but many leads.
In addition to Miller and Swanson, USC is a contender for 4-star DE Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.), is on the short list for 4-star DT KJ Miles (Jersey City, N.J.), made the top 10 for 5-star DT Walter Nolen (Cordova, Tenn.) and is involved with another Arizona standout in 4-star DE Anthony Lucas (Scottsdale, Ariz.).
