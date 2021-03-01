TrojanSports - Two 4-star DL prospects name USC among their top schools

USC landed a big win in its 2021 defensive line recruiting efforts by signing 5-star defensive end Korey Foreman to go along with 4-star DT Jay Toia, 3-star DE Colin Mobley and impact DT transfer Ishmael Sopsher from Alabama.

And the Trojans have put themselves in the mix for several top DL prospects in this 2022 cycle.

Two more added USC to their short lists in the last couple days.

On Sunday, 4-star defensive tackle Christen Miller (Ellenwood, Ga.) tweeted out that the Trojans were now an additional finalist to the earlier top 4 list he put out at the end of January of Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Indiana.