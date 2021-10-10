Update on USC TE Michael Trigg's injury: 'It's not an ACL'

A week after his breakout performance against Colorado, which included a 46-yard touchdown reception, USC freshman tight end Michael Trigg left the Coliseum on Saturday night needing crutches and wearing a big brace on his right leg.

Trigg took a direct hit to his knee from a Utah defender while trying to bring in a downfield pass from quarterback Kedon Slovis in the third quarter of the Trojans' 42-26 loss.

The injury looked bad in the moment, both from the replay and from Trigg's reaction as he remained down on the field for an extended time getting looked at by trainers.

The full severity of the injury is not yet publicly known, but there was some good news at least as USC interim coach Donte Williams provided an update Sunday night.

"They did an MRI, but they've got to do another one, so I mean it's nothing that's broken, it's not an ACL -- that I do know -- so until all the test results come back for me to just tell you guys something, once again I'd be lying," Williams said. "I don't expect him to back right away, that's for darn sure."

That much seemed clear given the look of the play.