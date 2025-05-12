NEW RELEASE: Rivals250 for 2027 class updated

Advertisement

IS LADAMION GUYTON THE CLEAR NO. 1?

LaDamion Guyton (Photo by Rivals.com)

LaDamion Guyton has been the top-ranked prospect in the 2027 Rivals250 since the very first rankings release in September and has maintained his grip on the No. 1 spot since. The Georgia native had a strong sophomore campaign but has had a relatively quiet offseason. Guyton has continued to hone his skill set but has not tested himself against top flight competition in the months since the end of the season. There are still a few events left this summer that Guyton could decide to participate in but, with his junior season on the horizon, he has not yet added to his body of work. Even though he didn't necessarily put up incredible statistics, Guyton was dominant on film. He shows quick twitch ability you wouldn't expect from a 6-foot-3, 230-pound defender. Guyton routinely impacts the play and consistently gets into the backfield, beating the man in front of him with a variety of speed and power techniques. The way he almost always seems to have an answer for whatever the offense is trying to do has him a cut above the rest of the players in this class at this point in time.

IS ELIJAH HAVEN A CUT ABOVE THE REST?

As always, quarterbacks are under the microscope and Elijah Haven remains the top-ranked player at the position. At No. 2 overall in the Rivals250, the gap between the Louisiana native and the rest of the quarterback class seems to be growing. In February there were three quarterbacks in the top six of the Rivals250 now only three quarterbacks are in the top 20. To be fair, very few quarterbacks saw their rating go down and there were a number of players at other positions that saw big jumps in the rankings and ended up getting slotted ahead of some of the signal callers. Haven remained No. 1 in the quarterback rankings while the gap between him and number two widened with Brady Edmunds and Trae Taylor coming off the board next. Colton Nussmeier, brother of LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, ranked No. 4 at the position and has a chance to continue rising up the ranks. Georgia native Jayce Johnson is a name to remember, as he was the biggest riser of any quarterback in this rankings update and now sits inside the top 30 nationally. Peyton Houston, also from Louisiana like Haven, remains in the top 50 and is still one of the most heavily recruited quarterbacks of the cycle thus far.

ELITE CLASS OF CORNERBACKS EMERGING

Duvay Williams

The 2027 class of defensive backs is shaping up to be a special group and now there are four cornerbacks in the top 10 of the Rivals250. Five-star Duvay Williams remains at the top of the cornerback rankings and sits at No. 3 in the Rivals250 but John Meredith III and Joshua Dobson are two of the three highest ranked four stars in the class. Meredith possesses elite athletic traits for a 6-foot-2 defensive back and he is only getting better from a technical perspective. Dobson has a similar profile with verified sub-10.8 speed in the 100m and a strong track record for productive play during the season and in the offseason camp and 7-on-7 setting. Also in the top 10 of the Rivals250 is cornerback Kenton Dobson III from Miami. Standing at 6-feet tall, Dobson was one of the most formidable defensive players in all of Florida last season, pulling down three interceptions and knocking down 16 passes that were thrown in his direction. Cornerbacks Aaryn Washington, Ace Alston and Dolph McDonald join them inside the top 50 of the Rivals250. It wouldn’t be surprising to see at least two more five-star cornerbacks when the 2027 rankings are updated next.

WHERE ARE THE ELITE RECEIVERS?

Dakota Guerrant

There have been at least three five-star receivers every year since the 2021 class. Right now Jamier Brown is the only one to carry that elite design designation but there are plenty of other candidates who drew consideration. Dakota Guerrant and Easton Royal are the only other receivers in the top 15 of the Rivals250 and both have strong characteristics that make them potential five-star prospects. Guerrant measures in at 6-foot-1 but he can play with a big-body style, is a fluid runner and has the strong hands to make him a favorite target for quarterbacks. His productivity makes him undeniably one of the best receiving prospects in the class. Royal has a skill set that would allow him to play on the outside or from the slot, but whatever position he lines up at, his elite speed should give him the edge over any defender that lines up across from him. Clocking a 10.38-second 100m last month, Royal has seen his recruitment explode as more and more scouts learn about his skill set. Six other receivers sit inside the top 50 of the Rivals 250 at this point with players like Julian Caldwell, Kesean Bowman and Quentin Burrell among the biggest risers. Slot receivers Julius Jones, Trenton Yancey and Myles McAfee are deserving of recognition in this discussion as well.

WHICH PASS RUSHER SHOULD BE THE NEXT FIVE-STAR?

Zyron Forstall