With its top two wide receivers off to the NFL and another key rotation receiver in the transfer portal, USC found itself a bit depleted at what is perennially one of the deepest position groups on the roster.

On Tuesday, the Trojans addressed that with intriguing Division III wide receiver transfer addition Jaden Richardson.

Richardson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, had 46 catches for 830 yards and 13 touchdowns in 9 games this season for Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. He had a program-record 20 career touchdowns in 18 games over two seasons and was named the NESCAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year this fall.