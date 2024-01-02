USC adds needed WR depth in Div. 3 standout Jaden Richardson
With its top two wide receivers off to the NFL and another key rotation receiver in the transfer portal, USC found itself a bit depleted at what is perennially one of the deepest position groups on the roster.
On Tuesday, the Trojans addressed that with intriguing Division III wide receiver transfer addition Jaden Richardson.
Richardson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, had 46 catches for 830 yards and 13 touchdowns in 9 games this season for Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. He had a program-record 20 career touchdowns in 18 games over two seasons and was named the NESCAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year this fall.
Richardson is USC's ninth transfer addition this cycle overall, along with long-snapper Hank Pepper (Michigan State), DE Nate Clifton (Vanderbilt). LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Oregon State), S Akili Arnold (Oregon State), CB DeCarlos Nicholson (Mississippi State), RB Jo'Quavious Marks (Mississippi State), S Kamari Ramsey (UCLA) and CB John Humphrey (UCLA).
While USC could certainly still add another WR it isn't imperative as the Trojans boast a highly-regarded young corps of receivers who all flashed their upside at times this season, and the fact that coach Lincoln Riley hasn't yet brought in a more high-profile WR transfer could signal his trust in the young talent.
Five-star freshmen Zachariah Branch (31 catches for 320 yards and 2 TDs) and Duce Robinson (16-351-2) made their marks throughout the season while Rivals100 four-star freshman Makai Lemon (2 catches for 75 yards) and underrated freshman Ja'Kobi Lane (3 catches for 60 yards and 2 TDs) seized their opportunities in the Holiday Bowl last week.
USC also returns veterans Dorian Singer (24-289-3) and Kyron Hudson (17-189-2) and brings in four-star Rivals100 WR Xavier Jordan.
The Trojans have to replace Tahj Washington (59-1,062-8), Brenden Rice (45-791-12), Mario Williams (29-305-2) and Michael Jackson III (17-146-1).