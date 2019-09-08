After starting the season way off the national radar, USC is climbed its way back into the national rankings, checking in at No. 24 in both the AP and coaches poll this week after a 45-20 win over Stanford.

It wasn't just the score but how it unfolded that should inspire some real optimism for this 2-0 Trojans team.

True freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis led USC out of a 14-point early deficit and the Trojans ultimately scored 35 straight points to seize full control of the game, while Slovis had a star-turning performance in completing 28 of 33 passes for 377 yard, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

"I thought he played pretty great tonight. He played great tonight. You can just expect to keep airing it out, and I hope that people stop doubting us now and look at us like we [can] actually be a contender," senior wide receiver Michael Pittman said.

A week after seeing starting QB JT Daniels lost to a season-ending knee injury and the Trojans having to survive an opening-week test from Fresno State, they left no doubt Saturday night in the Coliseum against a then-No. 23 Stanford team (which drops out of the polls).

"It was fun to watch. It was fun for me to watch. I don't know if I've had more fun in a game with a bunch of kids," coach Clay Helton said.

