USC coach Andy Enfield, players react to cancellation of Pac-12 Tournament
As the dominoes continue to tumble amidst mounting concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, with even the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons, it was no surprise Thursday when the Pac-12 announced that the remainder of the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament would be cancelled.
The USC basketball team was in Las Vegas, Nev., preparing to play Arizona on Thursday afternoon after having a first-round bye in the tournament. The Wildcats had defeated Washington on Wednesday.
The Pac-12 is just the latest sports league/conference to take this move as the spread of the coronavirus continues and fears escalate. USC also announced Thursday that it was suspending its spring football practices.
Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020
USC shared reaction from basketball coach Andy Enfield and players took to Twitter to react to the news that their season is finished.
The NCAA later announced that it has cancelled the NCAA Tournament and all other winter and spring championships.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020
Andy Enfield: “The conference and NCAA tournaments are the most exciting competitions of the year. We’re all disappointed that we can’t play for a Pac-12 title, but we are very understanding of the situation and know that this decision was made in the best interest of everybody.” pic.twitter.com/CY1CHqPpJc— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 12, 2020
Senior captain Jonah Mathews: “We were all really looking forward to playing in the Pac-12 Tournament, but first and foremost, life is more important than basketball. We’re all wishing everybody the best of health and wellness around the country.” pic.twitter.com/f4YB04JQru— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 12, 2020
I hope I didn’t play my last college game ever that would truly be sick🤧— JO (@jonah_mathews4) March 12, 2020
I just wanna hoop.. 🙁— Daniel Utomi (@KINFOLKDAN) March 12, 2020