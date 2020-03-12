News More News
USC coach Andy Enfield, players react to cancellation of Pac-12 Tournament

USC was supposed to play Arizona today in the Pac-12 tournament before the event was cancelled due to coronavirus precautions.
USC was supposed to play Arizona today in the Pac-12 tournament before the event was cancelled due to coronavirus precautions.
As the dominoes continue to tumble amidst mounting concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, with even the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons, it was no surprise Thursday when the Pac-12 announced that the remainder of the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament would be cancelled.

The USC basketball team was in Las Vegas, Nev., preparing to play Arizona on Thursday afternoon after having a first-round bye in the tournament. The Wildcats had defeated Washington on Wednesday.

The Pac-12 is just the latest sports league/conference to take this move as the spread of the coronavirus continues and fears escalate. USC also announced Thursday that it was suspending its spring football practices.

USC shared reaction from basketball coach Andy Enfield and players took to Twitter to react to the news that their season is finished.

The NCAA later announced that it has cancelled the NCAA Tournament and all other winter and spring championships.

