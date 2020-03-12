News More News
USC suspends spring football practice indefinitely

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
With professional sports leagues and college conferences suspending play across the country due to mounting concerns and precautions related to the spread of the coronavirus, it was no surprise that USC announced Thursday it is suspending spring practice indefinitely.

The Trojans held their first practice Wednesday, with parents and media in attendance. Now, it's unknown when they'll resume.

All USC spring sporting events are impacted, for that matter, as decided by the Pac-12.

As for spring practice, we'll update as player reaction comes in:

