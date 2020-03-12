USC suspends spring football practice indefinitely
With professional sports leagues and college conferences suspending play across the country due to mounting concerns and precautions related to the spread of the coronavirus, it was no surprise that USC announced Thursday it is suspending spring practice indefinitely.
The Trojans held their first practice Wednesday, with parents and media in attendance. Now, it's unknown when they'll resume.
USC spring football practices have been suspended until further notice. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/c7rxmbs8sr— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) March 12, 2020
All USC spring sporting events are impacted, for that matter, as decided by the Pac-12.
Please see the below statement from the Pac-12. The 2020 season is cancelled until further notice. https://t.co/U8MSHHh86R— USC Baseball (@USC_Baseball) March 12, 2020
As for spring practice, we'll update as player reaction comes in:
It was just getting started 🥱 pic.twitter.com/EPYAnoz879— OG (@OlaijahGriffin) March 12, 2020