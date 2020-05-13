"I have a really, really good relationship with Chris Steele. he's like a mentor to me, bigger brother, someone that's going to be a part of this," Simon said. "He's going to be a part of my journey at USC, and he shows me a lot of love. He texted me right after and was like 'Welcome home family,' because it truly feels like I'll be at home just because of the relationship I built."

Their connection actually formed as opponents on the 7-on-7 circuit a couple years ago when Steele was a 5-star prospect and one of the most high-profile cornerbacks nationally in the 2019 class. Simon was just a freshman still entering that spring 7-on-7 season, as his team headed to Los Angeles for the Adidas regional tournament.

"We played against each other, actually, which is funny, and he saw my work ethic, he saw that I was going to be a special player. We just came together like, 'Yeah, I like your game.' It was kind of just respect at first," Simon explained. "And then I would later find myself in these shoes picking up offers and offers and we kind of just stayed close as a unit, as brothers. As my recruitment picked up from USC a couple months ago, he was always in my ear about it. He's just always a person that, even if it's not about football in general, we would just talk. I would play video games with him. He's really close with me. He's just another like brother figure that I can have in my life."