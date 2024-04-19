Belk shared further insights on Covington, Nicholson, Brown and Williams, as well as safeties Kamari Ramsey and Akili Arnold, as he works with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn in helping with that unit as well.

He spoke Thursday after USC's 14th and final spring practice ahead of the spring game Saturday, sharing some takeaways from what he's learned about his group this spring.

Between experienced transfers John Humphrey (who was injured late in the spring but is expected back for fall camp) and DeCarlos Nicholson, to veteran returning players with plenty still to prove in Jacobe Covington and Prophet Brown, along with impressive true freshman Marcelles Williams, Belk has a lot of talent to develop and assess ahead of the season.

New USC secondary coach Doug Belk has had one of the more important jobs this spring, evaluating a suddenly deep group of cornerbacks as the Trojans look to largely start fresh at the position in 2024.

How do you feel about the cornerbacks?

"I feel really good. Thought they did a really good job progressing, learning the new scheme, techniques. A lot of the things we’re trying to get done have nothing to do with football. All mental, trying to change the way we think, change the mentality, and do things the right way. Thought they did a really good job of grasping that and embracing their new job responsibilities."

How has Jacobe Covington stood out?

"I think he’s gotten better every day. Pushing him every day to play with great technique, play with great urgency. I think he’s really one of the guys that started to separate themselves toward the end of spring with consistency and how he covered and how he finished plays. I thought he did a really good job this spring."

How have Kamari Ramsey and Akili Arnold separated themselves at safety?

"They just do everything the right way. Akili and Kamari are both veterans. Especially Akili, doing the large part of the leadership role in the room. Football is very important to him. He lives it every day, does the right thing every day. Great example of embracing his role. Kamari is versatile, can do a lot of really really good things. Does a lot of things well. I’m excited about both of those guys and they’ve embraced new opportunity, new roles. You know, when you go to a new place – those guys are both transfers – you kind of have to reinvent yourself. They’ve gained a lot of respect from their teammates. So I’m really proud of what they’ve done so far. Looking forward to coaching those guys, and I expect a big fall from those guys moving forward.'

What is Prophet Brown's role?

"I thought he ended – in the bowl prep, he did a really good job as we came in. He’s played multiple positions in the secondary. Embraced his role really well, gotten a lot better every day. Really proud of where he’s at. I think he’s going to continue to progress and I think he’ll earn a role on our team because he can do a lot of things well. So we’re excited about where he’s at as well."

What are the ideal characteristics for CBs?

"I think we need multiple guys with different sizes and different skillsets. We want guys who are versatile and do a lot of things well. We really haven’t recruited just cover corners. We want well-rounded football players that can cover and can tackle in the secondary and can be smart and communicate as well. Kind of still piecing this thing together and moving pieces around like a puzzle and see where they end up as we go into the fall."

What has freshman Jarvis Boatwright shown you?

"He’s done a lot of things well. He’s still a high school kid, who’s going to prom and those types of things. Just trying to bring him along, and all the older guys have embraced him. We mess with him a lot, and he’s done a really good job acclimating, a kid from Florida, trying to move to the West coast. Just trying to get acclimated and do things the right way. But he’s progressed tremendously throughout the spring, just fundamental football, technique, learning the different assignments and alignments. I like where he’s at right now for a freshman."

Can Marcelles Williams make an impact this fall?

"I think he had a good start. He did a really good job. He’s mature beyond his ears. Very calm, never panics, plays with great technique. He’s the youngest of three brothers, coaches kid, so the learning curve for him was smaller. But he got in there and competed, competed with every group, so he got to go against everybody, and I think he held his own. I’m really happy where he’s at, and I think he has a chance to contribute if he continues to develop and does things the right way."

What are you looking for in the spring game?

"Just to be competitive. Win 1-on-1 matchups, be physical at the point of attack, how we play blocks, the energy that we bring. We want to set the tempo for practice and for games and the way that we play to be infectious. And I think they’ve done a good job of doing that. We’re still building that in the room, developing leadership, developing chemistry. So just want them to play hard and have fun, end things the right way and do things with a consistent nature."

What do you want to be the identity of the CB room?

"Consistency in performance. Great energy and passion in what they do. Obviously, we have to do a really good job of covering people and being competitive. The number one goal for us out there is to not give up the long ball and compete every play. There’s going to be a lot of competition, but I believe that competition breeds success. So we’re going to continue to move the pieces around, move guys in different groups, and everything we do, we have to earn it. Nothing is given. So we’re going to continue the same process and do things the right way and hopefully the cream will rise to the top.

How do you coach staying aggressive but not committing penalties?

"It’s a combination of a lot of things – alignment, assignment, being very detailed within your job description and what you have to do. But at the end of the day, our job is to not let them catch the ball. And we have to rally to the ball and be good tacklers and I think the secondary, with us being together so much and moving guys around to different positions, just being a cohesive unit. Then the details of how we play with our hands and what part of the field we’re in and how we compete for passes, it kind of all goes together from the bottom to the top. We’ll continue to work on all those different details and make sure we’re in the right spot with the right technique, based on the call and the coverage."

What is DeCarlos Nicholson's potential?

"He’s very competitive by nature. The thing with him, you know, he was a quarterback in high school. A quarterback in junior college. When he got to Mississippi State he started playing corner, so his improvement is tremendous thus far because he still has so much growth, with the length and his athleticism. Now we just have to put that all together. He has the right mindset. He practices hard every day, and he’s very competitive. He wants the chance to play and compete at a high level."