PREPARING FOR ASU WITH NO. 4 QB AND POSSIBLY NEW PLAYCALLER

"I think you kind of put it in the same category as an opener. First game, there’s obviously some tendencies and kind of what they like plays and what stood out regardless of who the quarterback is. Obviously the head coach has been a coordinator before so he’s called plays before. So there are some similarities now. The simple answer is you kind of put it in that category, accept the fact that you don’t know as much as maybe you would like to think you would know after a few games, and then rule it out. That’s one of the things we talk to our guys about all the time. What’s your rule? There’s a rule for it. Whoever’s the quarterback, playing the guard spot, whoever’s in the X receiver, whatever it is, there’s a rule for it, we just gotta make sure we obviously hit the play button."





WORKING ON EXPLOSIVE PLAYS

"I think it’s one of those things there’s no one thing that eliminates it. You can line everyone up at the goal line 20 yards deep and say we kept them in front of us, but that’s not going ot be a very competitive defense. The biggest thing is getting down to the why. We broke it down by position, we broke it down by player, we broke it down by call, is there a consistent aspect of any of those, obviously things we handle in house, and then making sure in those moments as you’re watching on the practice field, making sure that, as we say, is there a player designed to be in position to make that play and are they capable of making the play. Is he making an informed coach decision that led to him making that play and is he capable of making that play? And is he making an informed coach decision that led to him maybe not making it, if not, we gotta analyze."





INJURIES AT LB DURING THE BYE WEEK

"Yeah, i mean, obviously really good. You never know when those things are going to come. The injuries and the bye week, are they going to time up, like a Mason Cobb would obviously highlight. And obviously there are nagging things through two weeks. Been fortunate that a lot of guys haven’t necessarily played a full four quarters, which never promise that, so probably fairly healthy after three weeks, but as you imagine, there’s certain position groups, specifically at linebacker. So i thought we advantaged it and didn’t have any new issues, which is a new thing."





EXPECT THAT COBB WILL BE BACK?

"I do. Yeah."





SOLOMON’S PERSONALITY

"I think and that kind of highlights something: every transfer is extremely unique, they all have different stories as to where they come from and what their motivations are. He was at Wyoming, I coached at Wyoming previously so some Laramie conversations in that, so we hit it right off in our love for Laramie, but just a unique guy. Has been all business since he’s been here. You talk about a guy with a family, he’s talking about having children and stuff like that, the decisions he makes impact a whole lot more than a lot of guys coming in obviously out of high school at 18 years old. So a mature voice, a mature guy, has been a pleasure to have and he’s reaping some of the benefits of playing so much football over the course of his career and that’s a major advantage when you think about some of those young guys, and you just say oh man, just wait. I don’t know – is he eight years into this thing, six years into this thing? And he’s reaping some of those benefits, so obviously thrilled to have him."





55 DIFFERENT D LINE COMBOS, A SIGN OF STRENGTH OR WILL YOU TRIM DOWN THE ROTATION?

"You hope so, and guys gotta earn those reps. That’s the number one, is no one is just gifted a rep on the practice field let alone in the game. But certainly as you look through anything defensively, and maybe some have other philosophies, but I think by and large, we’ll be like most: that’s the position that’s gotta rotate. You’re asking a 280 pound, 300 pound guys to go as fast as they possibly can every single rep and match a 300 pound offensive lineman over and over and over again. So you would always like to have six to eight guys that you can rotate and what we never want to be is we don’t want to be completely married to two guys playing next to each other because man that really limits you. And so that’s a constant, again, the message to all those guys, it doesn’t need to be even either. 55 combos, i didn’t know that, but it may be that way, but it doesn’t mean each guy’s getting the same amount of work. In the end, we’re just looking for production and disruption, and the weeks you get it, you can obviously have a major, major impact. If it happens with multiple guys by committee, that’s probably a good thing."





GET A LOOK AT OTHER GUYS DURING THE BYE WEEK YOU HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO SEE OTHERWISE YET?

"Yeah, we certainly did, some young guys. One of the messages for some of the young guys is it’s so hard to quantify it for maybe a freshman or a transfer, some of those things in terms of the impact, how quickly fall camp goes. You say it’s a month long and obviously by days, it is, but man, it goes quick. So when it’s on the special teams field or some of our opportunities to just go play ball, there’s not an individual guy to highlight, but also to that, having the advantage of having an early bye week, is there’s not a bunch of All-Americans walking around this field either. So that’s part of the communication too, is making sure that we got to advantage that time for the bulk of the team, not just some of the young guys. But believe me, that’s something that’s always on-going. This is a nine scheduled games in front of us starting this weekend so a lot still out there for everybody on the roster even if their roles haven’t been extensive yet."



