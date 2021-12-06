USC DT Jacob Lichtenstein enters the NCAA transfer portal

The start of transfer portal season has begun for the USC football team.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jacob Lichtenstein announced on Twitter on Monday that he is in the portal seeking a transfer after his best season yet, as he recorded 28 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 4 sacks for the Trojans this fall.

Lichtenstein redshirted at USC in 2017, played in 11 games in 2018 and then missed the 2019 season with injury and the 2020 season due to a decision to opt out during the pandemic. But he emerged as a key cog this year, playing 556 snaps on the defensive line for USC.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

