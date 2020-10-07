TrojanSports - USC expands 2021 WR search, offers former Kansas commit Keon Coleman

**NOT SUBSCRIBED and want access to the full story and videos? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

USC extended its recruiting search for 2021 wide receivers on Wednesday, offering former Kansas commit Keon Coleman, from Opelousas, La.

The 3-star WR prospect was committed to the Jayhawks from July 4 through Tuesday before backing off that pledge and opening things up. He was also going to potentially walk-on to the basketball team there as well, per reports.

USC has two 2021 WR commits, at least publicly, in 4-star Rivals250 prospect Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.) and 4-star Rivals100 prospect Quay Davis (Dallas, Texas).

The Trojans are still pursuing 4-star WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Ewa Beach, Hawaii) and last month offered 3-star Stanford commit Joshua Moore (Atlanta, Ga.), who is committed to the Cardinal as a safety but is being pursued by USC as a wide receiver.

Coleman, listed at 6-foot-4, 188 pounds, now joins that list, and he talked to TrojanSports.com soon after posting his new offer on Twitter.