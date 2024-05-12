In recent years, the linebacker position has arguably been the biggest weakness on a Trojans defense that’s had no shortage of them.

The middle of that defense has been consistently vulnerable to both the run and the pass, owing in large part to the lack of adequate physicality, size and processing from the players at the second level. Of course, it’s important to note that those deficiencies did not manifest in a vacuum. The lack of strong defensive line play and the highly-questionable coaching USC’s linebackers have had to work with placed them in a difficult position, further complicating the already tall task of playing linebacker in modern college football.

Coming into the 2024 season, both of those factors should be improved significantly for this team, particularly with regard to the coaching side of things. That should set the stage for an improved floor of play from USC’s linebackers, but real progress will still require an upgrade to the talent level in the room.

Enter senior linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, who wrapped up his first spring as a Trojan collecting praise from coaches and teammates alike for his leadership qualities on on-field impact, after transferring in from Oregon State with his brother, safety Akili Arnold.

"Easton is a natural player, he's a confident player," USC coach Lincoln Riley said. "There's some things similar in a schematic standpoint from what they did at Oregon State and what we're doing here that he's been able to tie into pretty quickly. You can just tell the guy's played a lot of ball. Like, he's just a confidence about him, he doesn't bust very often, he's in the right place, he makes some really good plays but even his bad plays right now are not like back-breakers.

"That's a lot of times the definition as guys get older -- it's not necessarily like their really good plays get better, it's that their worse plays are not that bad. That's typically when you find really good players."

Mascarenas-Arnold made the transfer after a successful first year as a full-time starter for the Beavers, during which he anchored the team’s defense en route to a first-team All-Pac-12 nod. Off the bat, he looks locked into one of the Trojans’ two starting inside linebacker spots, most likely the key MIKE position.

With much of the Trojans' hopes for a defensive resurgence hinging on improved production from that spot, it's time for another USC Film Room deep dive on what Mascarenas-Arnold truly brings to the table and what to expect in 2024.