USC five-star RB Raleek Brown: 'A human highlight film'
USC coach Lincoln Riley had spent years building a relationship with five-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown, getting his commitment while at Oklahoma and doing exactly to the Trojans what he is now hoping to stop -- the out-of-state raid on Southern California's top talent.
So it was symbolic in a way that after being introduced as USC's head coach a little more than two weeks ago, he made his first recruiting visit that same night to spend time with Brown.
Days later, the Mater Dei High School star committed to the Trojans and on Wednesday he made it official while signing his National Letter of Intent.
"Obviously, we got to know him many years back and I think Raleek's a great example of one of those guys that wanted to be at USC, and honestly had the situation been different at USC he would have [chosen] USC a long time ago," Riley said Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, during an appearance on the Pac-12 Network.
"So a great example of the power of this place, how much it means to so many, especially the people here in Southern California, and he's a great example of the kind of guys that we need to keep right here at home."
Brown participated in a signing ceremony at Mater Dei HS, and Monarchs coach Bruce Rollinson spoke about the impact the five-star playmakers made in his time there.
"Raleek exudes confidence, and what we found, the bigger the game the bigger he played. We never worried if Raleek was worried to play or not," Rollinson said. "... Flashback to [to the 45-3 season-opening win in Texas vs.] Duncanville, first carry, Raleek takes it to the house, 84 yards. As he was running away from everybody I turned to one of the coaches and said, 'This game is over. They're done.' And it was true. It was a true.
"Raleek is human highlight film -- just watch the tape. But I love the person, Raleek Brown. He's caring, he's driven to excellence, but he also has fun and there's a lot to be said about having fun. He's loose, he's confident, but he also cares about those around him. The more I was around him the more I gravitated towards him."
Brown averaged 8 yards per carry while rushing for 1,062 yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games this fall. He was lightly used in the passing game, but his potential as a pass-catcher is tantalizing in Riley's offense.
"Raleek's a special talent, there's no question about it," Riley said.
Brown talked to TrojanSports.com at length when he flipped his commitment to USC on Dec. 2, explaining his trust in Riley and desire to play for him -- especially if that now meant also staying home.
"When I just went to Oklahoma, the coaching staff just felt like family, just felt love, so him and [outside receivers coach Dennis] Simmons, so after that I just kept in contact with them and they just kept in contact with me. We just built a tight bond," Brown said of how that connection developed over time. "He just spreads the ball out and he runs and passes and he puts the backs in the outside, inside slot, he put them anywhere, just get the ball in your hands in space."
And when Riley made the move to USC, there wasn't much doubt he would soon follow.
"Yeah, because Coach Riley, he's a good coach, and it's a good place to be in L.A., so that was an automatic," Brown said. "It's very exciting because to stay home, we've got a lot of family that can come up to every game at home almost, so it's very excited and I can't wait to play."
Brown won't enroll at USC until the summer, but there also seems to be little doubt he'll make a quick impact with the Trojans.