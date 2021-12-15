USC five-star RB Raleek Brown: 'A human highlight film'

USC coach Lincoln Riley had spent years building a relationship with five-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown, getting his commitment while at Oklahoma and doing exactly to the Trojans what he is now hoping to stop -- the out-of-state raid on Southern California's top talent.

So it was symbolic in a way that after being introduced as USC's head coach a little more than two weeks ago, he made his first recruiting visit that same night to spend time with Brown.

Days later, the Mater Dei High School star committed to the Trojans and on Wednesday he made it official while signing his National Letter of Intent.

"Obviously, we got to know him many years back and I think Raleek's a great example of one of those guys that wanted to be at USC, and honestly had the situation been different at USC he would have [chosen] USC a long time ago," Riley said Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, during an appearance on the Pac-12 Network.

"So a great example of the power of this place, how much it means to so many, especially the people here in Southern California, and he's a great example of the kind of guys that we need to keep right here at home."

Brown participated in a signing ceremony at Mater Dei HS, and Monarchs coach Bruce Rollinson spoke about the impact the five-star playmakers made in his time there.

"Raleek exudes confidence, and what we found, the bigger the game the bigger he played. We never worried if Raleek was worried to play or not," Rollinson said. "... Flashback to [to the 45-3 season-opening win in Texas vs.] Duncanville, first carry, Raleek takes it to the house, 84 yards. As he was running away from everybody I turned to one of the coaches and said, 'This game is over. They're done.' And it was true. It was a true.

"Raleek is human highlight film -- just watch the tape. But I love the person, Raleek Brown. He's caring, he's driven to excellence, but he also has fun and there's a lot to be said about having fun. He's loose, he's confident, but he also cares about those around him. The more I was around him the more I gravitated towards him."