TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Feedback on LT Courtland Ford, young O-linemen and more

Reviving a pledge USC head coach Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell made before spring practice, new Trojans offensive line coach Clay McGuire says the team will indeed rotate and try out some new looks up front over the final two weeks of camp.

To this point, the first team offensive line has remain unchanged. (The spring showcase Saturday was an exception as the first and second-team OLs were mashed together to form two even units for the purposes of the scrimmage).

"There's guys showing up every single day and I'm like, 'OK, I wonder what this guy can do with the 1s, or I wonder what this guy can do at left tackle, or I wonder what this guy can do at right guard.' We're going to start mixing and matching and shuffling things around and kind of seeing what people look like at other positions so we can have a good foundation going into fall camp of where we want to put guys," McGuire said Tuesday morning.

He noted that the staff wanted to get an extended look at this initial first unit grouping -- LT Courtland Ford, LG Andrew Vorhees, C Brett Neilon, RG Liam Jimmons, RT Jalen McKenzie -- and that really they've only had five full-padded practices to evaluate that bunch together, with three practices being helmets only (including a prep session for the spring showcase) and then the showcase scrimmage on Saturday.

"We’ve only had five true spring ball practices. So we’re trying to get a little evaluation in there and see where we’re at. We’ve got six practices to make it uncomfortable," McGuire said. "We’re going to flip flop some guys, put some guys in different positions, and kind of re-order the lineup a little bit, just to figure out and see who our best five to eight guys are. When we figure that, when we go into fall camp, we’ll have a really good idea of how we’re going to play this season with our guys."

In the meantime, McGuire offered his assessment of what he's seen so far, with emphasis on the second-year linemen looking to impress the new coach.

Ford has looked comfortable at the first-team left tackle spot and played as well as anybody else on the unit. Casey Collier, who was not active for the spring game, has taken all the second-team left tackle reps, and it sounds like there may still be a learning curve in his development while his long-term upside remains very high. Jonah Monheim has been the second-team right tackle all spring and has looked consistently solid. And Andrew Milek has been adjusting to the move to center, manning the snaps for the second-team.

Here's what McGuire said about each of those guys ...

Ford: "He’s a guy that’s shown up every day with a great attitude. He works really hard. He competes. He has a really good skill set. I think we’ve got a couple guys in that room that really have the potential to be really good tackles. Courtland has done a really good job. Every day he shows up and you’re getting his best. He’s in-tune. He’s focused. He’s in there. He’s not somewhere else. With that approach, he’s done some really good things for us. He looks like he’s going to be a good option for us at the tackle position, as well as some other guys."

Monheim: "Jonah's had a really good camp. Jonah's really talented. He really reminds me of a guy that I coached at Washington State, a guy named Joe Dahl who was a great player for us up there and is still playing in the NFL right now. But I think he's having a really good camp, he's really sharp. Not a real vocal guy, but every day he shows up and is extremely consistent and does a really good job out there."

Collier: "Casey is a guy that has incredible talent. I think a lot of the new terminology and things like that have been hard for him early on, but the last practice he had was the best practice he had. But when he knows what he's doing and when it's clicking for him he has incredible ability. So when we put it all together for him, he has the ability to be a rare talent, and so I think that's coming down the road. Casey is a great kid and he works really hard every single day. And at one point he really has a real opportunity to be a special player here."

Milek: "Milek has really done a phenomenal job, to come in and he gives us the opportunity to move Justin Dedich around who's having a great spring. Dedich is probably, you could argue right now through camp one of the toughest, hardest players, hardest-working players we have out there. Because what Milek has been able to do at center has given us the ability to move DeDe around and give him the opportunity to really push and compete at other spots than just the center position. Those two guys have been extremely valuable for us to work different lineups and get different people in the rotation so that we can get looks at other people at different spots."

Milek also generated praise from McKenzie, when he was asked if any of the young linemen have stood out to him.

"I've been really proud of Andrew Milek ... being able to come in as a new guy -- it's his first spring [at] center and just being able to try to take everything in and learning every day, I've seen his improvement every day and his confidence grow," McKenzie said. "I think that's the biggest thing is seeing guys' confidence grow and seeing guys get a real foothold in the system."