USC Football Notes: Jaxson Dart throws at practice and other Trojans notes

Just two weeks to the day after undergoing minor surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart surprised many by coming out of the locker room in pads for practice Tuesday.

Dart was limited to participating in the early passing "routes on air" period before later spending time with the team trainers, taking his pads off and eventually watching the end of practice with a big ice pack around his right knee.

"I mean, it was great to see him out here throwing, warming up. Still week to week, still got to get doctor clearance, but you see right now he's able to throw," USC interim head coach Donte Williams said.

Dart came off the bench at Washington State three weekends ago to pass for 391 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a 45-14 USC win. He had injured the knee later in the first half of that game when a defensive back dove into it trying to upend him. Dart had surgery that Tuesday.

Williams remained vague about the timeline for when Dart might be available again. USC has a bye week after its game vs. Utah this weekend.

"I mean, I'm a guy that has hope even for him to be back tomorrow, but it's still got to be doctor's clearance so he's still week to week because it could be tomorrow, it could be next week or it could be two, three weeks from now, "Williams said. "He's an athletic guy with a big strong arm, so there's a lot of things that have to be cleared for him to be able to come and play full speed.

"He'll be checking with the doctor daily and they'll be checking with him, but right now I'm just happy that he's able to throw so he can get back into the feel and his mindset can get back right. Like I said, he has to be able to run, he has to be able to step and most importantly he has to be able to take a hit. Once they clear him for all that, then he'll be cleared, so it's still week to week."