USC Football Notes: Jaxson Dart throws at practice and other Trojans notes
Just two weeks to the day after undergoing minor surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart surprised many by coming out of the locker room in pads for practice Tuesday.
Dart was limited to participating in the early passing "routes on air" period before later spending time with the team trainers, taking his pads off and eventually watching the end of practice with a big ice pack around his right knee.
"I mean, it was great to see him out here throwing, warming up. Still week to week, still got to get doctor clearance, but you see right now he's able to throw," USC interim head coach Donte Williams said.
Dart came off the bench at Washington State three weekends ago to pass for 391 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a 45-14 USC win. He had injured the knee later in the first half of that game when a defensive back dove into it trying to upend him. Dart had surgery that Tuesday.
Williams remained vague about the timeline for when Dart might be available again. USC has a bye week after its game vs. Utah this weekend.
"I mean, I'm a guy that has hope even for him to be back tomorrow, but it's still got to be doctor's clearance so he's still week to week because it could be tomorrow, it could be next week or it could be two, three weeks from now, "Williams said. "He's an athletic guy with a big strong arm, so there's a lot of things that have to be cleared for him to be able to come and play full speed.
"He'll be checking with the doctor daily and they'll be checking with him, but right now I'm just happy that he's able to throw so he can get back into the feel and his mindset can get back right. Like I said, he has to be able to run, he has to be able to step and most importantly he has to be able to take a hit. Once they clear him for all that, then he'll be cleared, so it's still week to week."
The related question, of course, is whether Williams still expects a "QB battle," as he referenced coming off Dart's impressive debut and before the diagnosis/surgery news came to light.
Junior three-year starting quarterback Kedon Slovis played his best game of the season Saturday at Colorado, completing 19 of 29 passes for 276 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 37-14 win while compiling most of those stats before halftime.
"I mean, it's a competition for everybody. It's a competition for myself, so that's without question to say," Williams said. "But right now I like what I see from Kedon. The look in his eyes right here -- the eyes never lie -- and the look in his eyes right now are really good."
As it pertains to that last part, Slovis added his sentiments as well: "Yeah, I think my approach has been quite different. Especially, I know we lost the Oregon State game, but I was pretty happy with my focus and where my mindset was going into the game. I felt confident, I felt like I was throwing the ball well. So again, that was kind of just the focus for myself personally was just to come in and let it rip."
Overall this season, Slovis has passed for 1,118 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in four full games (and the opening series of that Washington State game.)
The offense really came to life Saturday at Colorado, though, with Slovis and star wide receiver Drake London (9 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown leading the charge).
"I was pretty happy with it. I think the biggest thing was keeping us in the right play and getting us in the right look, you know?" Slovis said when asked about his performance. "I think we kind of kept them on their toes the whole game and made them guard the whole field. To make a defense do that, there's too much space to stop it. So I think we did a good job. The thing I was proud of myself the most was getting us in the right plays and not making any negative plays."
If Slovis can continue to play well through this Utah game, it could leave no room for a fresh in-season quarterback debate.
But Dart has already flashed his high upside and once he's fully cleared and healthy his presence will keep the pressure on Slovis, for sure.
"He's really attacked his rehab and I think that's a testament to him. I think when he got the news about his knee that was one thing, he said, 'I'm going to be back faster than they think,'" offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "And I think that's just kind of the mentality he's taken into the whole process. So to see him back this quickly, out there getting some throws is encouraging and like I said it's a testament to him and his work ethic and how he's attacked the situation."
