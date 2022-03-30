USC Football Notes: Lincoln Riley talks offensive install, OL assessment

The key term the last few years with regard to the USC offense was simplicity. It wasn't a knock -- it was an embraced identity by former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who noted that his entire offense was just a three-day install that they would repeat over and over until they mastered it.

It was expected that Lincoln Riley's offense would take a little more time to install here, and indeed he suggested Tuesday that the Trojans were about halfway to getting their base offense in, with more layers and wrinkles to come as the staff continues to evaluate the strengths of the roster.

Riley was encouraged by that timeline and progress.

"I think there's some impressive things going on in terms of retention and putting in systems and schemes. I think you see some pretty good carryover with the guys, guys that are obviously spending some time outside of our allotted hours on their own working on it, which is what you have to do," he said after the Trojans' fourth spring practice. "Twenty hours a week is not enough to be an elite college football player. Guys have got to do these little extra things. Certainly not perfect, but I see more out here that are certainly doing that and you can see the results of that as we kind of build quickly. ...

"We kind of have our base system that we believe in that no matter where we're at, no matter what our skill sets are that's going to be part of what we do. So we're kind of in the middle of that right now. I think based on how our guys have picked it up we're maybe a little bit further along than I maybe thought we would be right now. So doing some nice things there. Then so much of it will be tailoring it to our skill sets here and what we have both on this current roster, what we have coming in in the future. So that'll come a little bit later on, but I think as far as install we're a little ahead. The guys have done a nice job picking it up so far."

That didn't just start last week with the first spring practice, of course. The players have been studying what they could on their own for months, working through concepts in their offseason walkthrough sessions, etc.

And the takeaway from it all so far is that, yes, there's more to digest with this offense.

"There's definitely a little bit more on your plate, but the concepts are still relatively the same -- maybe just get a little deeper dive into each play, formations, all that good stuff," center Brett Neilon said. "The concepts are pretty similar and we've got a lot of smart guys, lot of experience, so it hasn't been too crazy where it feels we're flying all over. But it's definitely [required] more time, more effort and a lot more communication going on."

Running back Darwin Barlow had perhaps the quote of the day when he was asked what the major difference has been so far.

"Me and my homeboys was joking in the running back room the other day, we was just joking around, we said, 'If you didn't know the play, you could just run a swing last year.' But now you've got to know it because you're doing everything, just different plays and having a running back involved in the offense," he said. "So we really love it, we're excited to get to work and just can't wait to show everybody what we've got."