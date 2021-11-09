USC Football Notes: QB Kedon Slovis doesn't practice and other injury news

USC may not have a game to prepare for this week anymore, but the Trojans are still practicing and that means there was news to report Tuesday.

Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis did not practice, watching from the sideline with no pads on and a sleeve of some sort over his left leg.

Interim head coach Donte Williams had said on Sunday that Slovis injured his lower leg in the Trojans' loss at Arizona State the day before, but he has not specified the nature of the injury.

Williams said he was not sure if Slovis would practice this week and that he couldn't recall exactly when in the game the injury occurred.

"It's day-to-day. The leg's bothering him so we'll see where he is, day-to-day," he said. "You know what, I don't know exactly what play. It's one of those things, during a game you have a million injuries but the adrenaline and everything else is rushing so you somehow, someway continue to keep playing. Once the game ends, that adrenaline wears off and everything else so it's nowhere it can take you."

Slovis continued to rotate with freshman QB Jaxson Dart in USC's 31-16 loss in Tempe, Ariz. Dart was said to have sustained some sort of hand injury that he played through in the game, but he was active for practice Tuesday along with fellow freshman Miller Moss.

In other injury news ...

Freshman tight end Michael Trigg (knee) was in full pads but not an active participant in practice. He's been out since taking a shot to his knee during USC's loss to Utah on Oct. 9, but Williams had suggested in comments Sunday that Trigg could be close to a return.

"Our biggest thing was trying to get him back going, and we got a little extra time, just with the postponement of the game. There's no need to rush it, and we’ll see what happens with a couple more days," Williams said.

Freshman defensive end Korey Foreman did not participate in practice and Williams said Foreman is going through concussion protocol.

Right guard Liam Jimmons, who sustained an unspecified injury in the game Saturday, and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart also did not practice. Running back Keaontay Ingram, who rolled his ankle in the loss but played through it, worked off to the side and was not involved in any team periods Tuesday.

Left tackle Courtland Ford, who did not play Saturday, was back in action, but he took second-team reps while Andrew Vorhees remained the first-team LT, with Justin Dedich at LG, Brett Neilon at C, Jonah Monheim at RG and Jalen McKenzie at RT.

Williams made clear the Trojans will utilize this unexpected second bye week to get guys healthy and start preparing for the rivalry game with UCLA in two weeks.

"We plan to use it as two weeks to prepare for UCLA. So we'll start back over tomorrow. Tomorrow will be like a Monday's practice for us and we'll go back over the rest of the week," he said. "... It’ll just be two weeks to get prepared for our rival. That’s the way I look at it."

USC did not make any players or assistant coaches available for interviews Tuesday.