TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Replacing Talanoa Hufanga, evaluation of young safeties

Filling Talanoa Hufanga's void at safety figured to be one of the few position battles on the defensive side this spring with real intrigue and open competition.

But it has seemed pretty clear throughout the first three-plus weeks of spring practice that redshirt junior Chase Williams is the strong favorite to slide into that starting role, as he has been a fixture with the first-team defense while Texas transfer Xavion Alford was working with the second unit early in camp before safety Isaiah Pola-Mao slid over to nickel, allowing room for Alford to also get first-team reps.

So safeties coach Craig Naivar was asked Thursday morning if it's fair to say the job is Williams' to lose.

"Nothing's solidified, obviously, but Chase has done a really good job of understanding that there was a void placed by Talanoa. And Chase is very much analytical like Talanoa, very smart football player," Naivar said. "I've had countless calls from NFL people calling me and raving about how well Talanoa's done in the interviews, of he's learning this defense, teach me this defense, give me feedback on this. Chase is very smart in the exact same way. Chase has done a great job of coming out and being a leader, helping Zay and doing that and being a vocal leader at practice. And then he's also done a great, great job in the weight room getting his body ready to do the things he does.

"He's done a really great job of throwing his body around all spring and that was a trademark of Talanoa and he's continued to do that as well. So yes, I'm extremely pleased with how he's doing."

Just as one can glean some affirmation from those comments, it was also telling what Naivar said when asked about Alford's development and what he still needs to show the coaches.

"He's gotta play when the lights are on. Gotta show up and play when the lights are on," Naivar said. "Had some positive and some negative plays in Saturday's spring game and that's just part of youth and working through those. But that's something in progress."

Alford was recruited by Naivar to Texas initially and then again to USC once he landed in the transfer portal this winter, so it figured their connection and trust would make Alford a strong candidate for that position. But Williams has asserted himself and is the only safety aside from Pola-Mao with any true college experience, having played in 20 games with six starts over the last few years.

Williams' best play of spring so far was a great ranging interception on the sideline a couple weeks ago as he read the route perfectly and made a play on an underthrown pass while getting his foot down in bounds.

He's had opportunities before and has had his inconsistencies, but it seems he's making a steadily strong impression on the staff this spring. The mental side of the game has always been the facet coaches have raved about with him, but replacing Hufanga -- the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year -- is a tall order.

That said, the Trojans don't necessarily have to ask Williams -- or anyone else -- to be Hufanga.

"[Todd] Orlando's system is very multiple and it can play to your strengths. That's one of the unique things about it. We do a lot and in doing that, you can put guys in position to be successful so we've got different pieces and a different team and that's the great thing about what he does is we can build to our guys' strengths and we're still trying to figure out what those are as this process evolves through spring ball and fall camp and this summer.

"We have a pretty good idea, obviously, but that's what's unique about his system rather than somebody else who has a cookie-cutter system -- like, this guy can't really do that. Well, don't ask a young man to do something he's not able to do and able to do well."