USC Football Notes: Trojans share reaction to having Cal game postponed

USC's football players spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since their scheduled game this week at Cal was postponed to Dec. 4 due to COVID obstacles within the Golden Bears' program.

The Trojans shared how they learned of the news the day before and their reactions to it.

"As specialists, we were warming up doing our usual routine, we got called inside and I think the rest of the team was about to go into meetings and we just had a team meeting and coach told us the news," punter Ben Griffiths said. "Then we kind of moved on with the situation and started preparing as well as we can for UCLA."

The schools agreed to reschedule for Dec. 4 rather than have the Pac-12 decide if Cal would have to forfeit the game, and the USC players expressed their support for that decision.

"I'm just happy that it's not a forfeiture -- we still get to play these guys," safety Isaiah Pola-Mao said.

Said Griffiths: "Obviously pretty disappointed, but we understand the situation and at the end of the day we're just really happy we get the chance to play the game at a later date."

USC (4-5, 3-4 Pac-12) needs to win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible.

Interim head coach Donte Williams had said Tuesday that his team would accept a bowl invite if it earns one, though that is a decision usually made by the athletics administration in instances with an interim coach, a staff that will be in flux right after the season and a new head coach yet to be hired.

It's unclear if Williams has discussed the matter with athletic director Mike Bohn or if he was just answering from his own perspective.

The USC players who met with reporters Wednesday reiterated his sentiments, though.

"I would say it's everything. We want to finish out this season strong and a bowl game is just a reward of that," Pola-Mao said.

Added Griffiths: "A big part of going to a bowl game is earning it and I think that's why I'm grateful we still get that game on the 4th -- I don't think we should just be handed it. I know for me I came here to play in bowl games. I know everyone else came here to play in bowl games. It's very much a big reason why we play and I want to go to a bowl game."