It was announced in June that the NCAA Division I Council had approved a rule change to remove the limit on the number of coaches allowed to provide on-field instruction, whereas programs had been limited to 10 official assistant coaches.

The rule change was made effective immediately, though programs are still limited to only 11 off-campus recruiters (including the head coach).

FBS programs also remain able to have up to four graduate student coaches and no more than five strength and conditioning coaches.

USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed this change earlier this month and hinted that the Trojans would be making some formal title changes as a result, elevating former quality control analysts/grad assistants.

Those have now taken affect with the official USC coaching roster updated to show that Taylor Mays is now the assistant defensive backs coach, Zach Crabtree is the assistant offensive line coach and Ryan Dougherty is the special teams coordinator.

"We have a few things internally that we’ve restructured and are using people in different ways. ... It’s nice. It’s kind of like, finally," Riley said. "The NCAA has been behind the times so far on that rule, so it’s great that you now can use the people on your staff how you feel is the best way. A lot of people taking more active roles, especially some of the guys that are more experienced in the QC world for us that are really taking active roles on all three sides. We will have a few title changes and some shifts that’ll happen, some before the season, some after. But yeah it already feels a lot different in the way we’re using our staff."

So perhaps more are still to come.

Crabtree joined USC as a graduate assistant in December of 2022, Dougherty joined the program as an analyst in January of 2022 and Mays -- the former Trojans All-American safety -- has been with the program since Riley arrived as a defensive analyst. He was elevated to interim safeties coach for the Holiday Bowl and showed his value as USC's defensive backs played the best they had all season.

"Taylor's been really just a great addition to our staff. Was here the day we came and really just had that attitude of what can I do to help the program? And he really, it was no job too big, no job too small, was here to learn, has been just very invested in everything we've done really from Day 1," Riley said in December. "And it's just been impressive to watch his climb. It's no surprise getting to know him over the last close to two years now that he was the player that he was. You see it in his dedication, his passion, his work ethic. He's learned a lot here in the last couple years and I think has a good pulse of our guys. I think our guys respect him certainly and what he did here, what he's done on the field."