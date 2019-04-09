USC's 2019 newcomers hadn't been made available for interviews through the first four weeks of spring practice, but a select few of the top-performing freshmen thus far are getting that spotlight this week as the Trojans wind down their final few practices.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis has been one of those highlight rookies -- both drawing praise from his coaches and catching the eye of observers with his efficient mechanics, strong arm and accuracy.

And on Tuesday, he got to share his own perspective on his introduction to college football this spring.

"I remember as a freshman in high school trying to play on varsity, I was always a little timid, a little scared. And my one goal coming out here was just to come out and play, and I think I did that starting from Day 1," he said.

Slovis was asked if he felt he had opened some eyes this spring or surprised anybody. He was rated a 3-star prospect coming out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., andhe talked to TrojanSports.com back in late December with his family about how people felt the need to make sure he understood the competition that awaited at USC.

"I don't know what people thought of me coming in here, but I think hopefully I proved that I'm a college quarterback," he said Tuesday.

Indeed, he has. In fact, after his strong spring, the only debate regarding Slovis seems to be where exactly he'll end up on the depth chart this fall.

In critiquing his own play, meanwhile, he noted that timing is one area in particular in which he needs to continue to improve.

"You're throwing to guys that are great athletes and faster than anyone I've ever thrown to before, so getting adjusted to them," he said.

Timing was a critique offensive coordinator Graham Harrell made of Slovis last week as well, but in general Harrell and head coach Clay Helton have lauded the maturity he projects with his play.

"I think Kedon is special with his arm. He's a talented guy. He's just gotten better and better every day. He does things right," Harrell said Tuesday in his strongest comments yet on the freshman. "One thing I think that helps him is since he's been in college the only offense he's ever had to play in is this offense. Honestly I think that helps him because he doesn't have other things kind of clouding his mind or been taught other things. So the only thing he knows is what we've told him, and because of that I think he does a really good job of doing exactly what he's coached.

"Kedon has a lot of talent. He throws the ball really special. The ball comes out of his hand well."

Helton had joked a couple weekends ago that he was reminded how young Slovis still is when he asked the coach if he could return to Scottsdale for his senior prom.

Slovis admitted it's been an adjustment being an early-enrollee at USC, but it's a decision he's glad he made.



"It's different, for sure. All my friends are still back home in Arizona, but I'm really glad I did it," he said. "It's great to get classes out of the way here and really get on the field and learn from coach. I can't imagine what would have happened if I came in the fall and didn't have the entire spring to prepare for this."

