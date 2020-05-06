The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and Antonio Morales first reported the news that USC has hired director of football video production Jacob Brown and assistant director of football video production Will Stout. USC then made its own announcement.

USC's expansion of its recruiting and creative staff continued with a report Wednesday that the Trojans have hired away two key video staffers who garnered national attention last year at LSU in capturing the Tigers' road to the national championship.

Trojan family, please welcome two more additions to our football support staff: @JakeBrownn_ and @WillTStout #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/dfOGFC5Jj6

USC athletic director Mike Bohn and senior associate AD Brandon Sosna put a plan in motion to expand USC's recruiting/creative department from five full-time staffers to 11.

But because of the hiring freeze brought on by this pandemic, only three new hires formally went through previously -- that being new director of graphic design Alex Verdugo, director of high school relations Armond Hawkins Jr. and assistant director of player personnel Drew Fox (promoted from graduate assistant) -- and then another spot opened last month when graphic designer Ryan Miller left, leaving Verdugo as the lone full-time graphic designer.

Ultimately, the Trojans' master plan included adding a director of football marketing and branding, director of football-specific video production (Rich Rodriguez currently works with all sports) and an assistant director of football video production and another graphic designer. These latest hires fulfill the latter two positions, though their official USC start dates could still be delayed by the pandemic.

"What you see on social media right now is just the beginning of what it's going to be. We're going to do some really cool stuff once it's going," USC director of player personnel Spencer Harris told TrojanSports.com last month.

