Shapen was committed to Arizona State from late June until Dec. 4, when he re-opened his recruitment.

Blake Shapen , a 3-star dual-threat quarterback from Shreveport, La., is the Trojans' best and perhaps final hope at landing a QB during this cycle.

And two of their top targets are on campus this weekend for official visits.

USC doesn't have much room left in what will be a small 2020 recruiting class due to limited available scholarships, but the Trojans are still hoping to add a couple of impact prospects on National Signing Day in a week and a half.

The Trojans, of course, had 5-star QB Bryce Young committed for more than a year before he flipped his commitment to Alabama in September. USC also was very high on 4-star QB Jayden de Laura (St. Louis School/Honolulu, Hawaii) and was hoping he would keep his recruitment open until February, but he signed with Washington State during the early signing period.

USC has just three scholarship quarterbacks with rising sophomore standout Kedon Slovis, 2018 starter JT Daniels and redshirt senior Matt Fink.

Meanwhile, USC is also hosting 3-star tight end Jack Yary on his official visit.

Yary committed to USC in the spring before backing off that pledge in November due to the team's lack of tight end usage. But the Trojans have remained on his radar as there is a significant draw to following in the footsteps of his father Ron Yary, a former Trojans offensive lineman was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1968 NFL/AFL Draft out of USC and has been inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Obviously I want to go there because my pops went there and stuff and be able to continue the legacy, but in the end I've got to do what's best for me, getting me to the next level after college and what's best for me as a person. I've got to take all that into consideration," the younger Yary told TrojanSports.com last week.

USC is also hosting defensive end signee Tuli Tuipulotu on his official visit this weekend.

