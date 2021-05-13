TrojanSports - Safety Chris Thompson Jr. discusses transfer from Auburn to USC

USC continues to mine the NCAA transfer portal for top talent, picking up a commitment from former Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. on Thursday.

Thompson, who was a 4-star Rivals250 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Duncanville, Texas, had strongly considered the Trojans coming out of high school and took an official visit two summers ago before committing to Auburn.

Thompson said Missouri, TCU and UCF (with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn) were the other schools that recruited him the hardest once he hit the portal, while Arizona, Nebraska, SMU, Arizona State and Texas Tech also reached out to him.

But ultimately his pre-existing connections with the USC staff — from head coach Clay Helton to safeties coach Craig Naivar and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who had recruited him while at Texas — helped seal his decision.

“In high school USC was one of the top programs on my list. Coach Helton and I develop[ed] an instant bond. Ironically, I also had a great relationship with Coach Naivar and Coach Orlando with their recruitment while at Texas,” Thompson said in a text conversation with TrojanSports.com. “Ultimately, I feel I will have a great relationship with the defensive staff. Furthermore, who wouldn’t want to pursue a degree in Los Angeles, the Mecca of business opportunities.”

Thompson played in six games as a freshman this past fall, totaling 8 tackles in limited action. Auburn replaced its coaching staff after the season, which could be a factor in Thompson’s exit from the program.

At USC, he joins a growing young corps of 4-star safeties that includes freshmen Caleb Bullock, Xamarion Gordon and Anthony Beavers along with Texas transfer Xavion Alford, who was also a Rivals250 prospect in the 2020 class.