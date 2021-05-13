 TrojanSports - Safety Chris Thompson Jr. discusses transfer from Auburn to USC
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 16:29:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Safety Chris Thompson Jr. discusses transfer from Auburn to USC

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC continues to mine the NCAA transfer portal for top talent, picking up a commitment from former Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. on Thursday.

Thompson, who was a 4-star Rivals250 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Duncanville, Texas, had strongly considered the Trojans coming out of high school and took an official visit two summers ago before committing to Auburn.

Thompson said Missouri, TCU and UCF (with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn) were the other schools that recruited him the hardest once he hit the portal, while Arizona, Nebraska, SMU, Arizona State and Texas Tech also reached out to him.

But ultimately his pre-existing connections with the USC staff — from head coach Clay Helton to safeties coach Craig Naivar and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who had recruited him while at Texas — helped seal his decision.

“In high school USC was one of the top programs on my list. Coach Helton and I develop[ed] an instant bond. Ironically, I also had a great relationship with Coach Naivar and Coach Orlando with their recruitment while at Texas,” Thompson said in a text conversation with TrojanSports.com. “Ultimately, I feel I will have a great relationship with the defensive staff. Furthermore, who wouldn’t want to pursue a degree in Los Angeles, the Mecca of business opportunities.”

Thompson played in six games as a freshman this past fall, totaling 8 tackles in limited action. Auburn replaced its coaching staff after the season, which could be a factor in Thompson’s exit from the program.

At USC, he joins a growing young corps of 4-star safeties that includes freshmen Caleb Bullock, Xamarion Gordon and Anthony Beavers along with Texas transfer Xavion Alford, who was also a Rivals250 prospect in the 2020 class.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2TigJlzIFNwZWVkISBMZXTigJlzIGRvIGl0IExBISA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ29tbWl0dGVkP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ29tbWl0dGVkPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRmlnaHRPbj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZpZ2h0T248L2E+ IOKcjPCfj74gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JOdEE1MmttcUMiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yTnRBNTJrbXFDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENocmlz VGhvbXBzb25KciAoQGNocmlzdGhvbXBqcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaHJpc3Rob21wanIvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTI5NDkxMDI5MDA1 NTk4NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

USC lost star safety Talanoa Hufanga to the NFL this year and will soon have to replace veteran starting safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who is a redshirt senior but actually has two seasons of eligibility left if he wants them with the NCAA giving all athletes an extra year due to the ramifications of the pandemic.

Redshirt junior Chase Williams worked as the first-team safety in Hufanga’s spot during spring practice, but it will be interesting to see if Alford (who also went through spring practice) or Thompson can push for the job this summer.

The Trojans also view the nickel position as a third safety on the field, and they lost some depth there when Max Williams tore his ACL this spring. Greg Johnson is the returning starter there, though, with Briton Allen and incoming freshman Jaylin Smith also in the mix.

Thompson, listed at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, projected as a hard-hitting strong safety coming out of high school.

“We discussed how they will develop my tools to reach my potential and the opportunity to compete for playing time,” Thompson said of what the staff communicated to him about the opportunity at USC.

As for the transfer market, USC has now landed seven players from Power 5 programs since December in Alabama DT Ishmael Sopsher, Alford, Texas RB Keaontay Ingram, Colorado WR K.D. Nixon, Memphis WR Tahj Washington, Texas TE Malcolm Epps and now Thompson.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VzYy5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdXNjLWxhbmRzLWF1YnVybi1zYWZldHktdHJhbnNmZXItY2hyaXMtdGhv bXBzb24tanItIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVzYy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnVzYy1s YW5kcy1hdWJ1cm4tc2FmZXR5LXRyYW5zZmVyLWNocmlzLXRob21wc29uLWpy LSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==