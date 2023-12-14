It's no surprise that most of the buzz in USC recruiting right now is on the defensive side of the ball, as head coach Lincoln Riley has made it his priority this offseason in addressing the glaring deficiencies there.

And for the second time this week, the Trojans have added some intriguing talent at defensive end, as three-star 2024 prospect Jide Abasiri announced his commitment Thursday morning.

Abasiri, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound prospect from Savage, Minnesota, was previously committed to the in-state Minnesota Gophers from March until Monday, when he decommitted right after his official visit to USC.

At that point, it was easy to connect the dots.

"It made me realize that there were better options out there academically and athletically," Abasiri told TrojanSports.com.