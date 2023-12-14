USC lands commitment from intriguing 2024 DE Jide Abasiri after visit
It's no surprise that most of the buzz in USC recruiting right now is on the defensive side of the ball, as head coach Lincoln Riley has made it his priority this offseason in addressing the glaring deficiencies there.
And for the second time this week, the Trojans have added some intriguing talent at defensive end, as three-star 2024 prospect Jide Abasiri announced his commitment Thursday morning.
Abasiri, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound prospect from Savage, Minnesota, was previously committed to the in-state Minnesota Gophers from March until Monday, when he decommitted right after his official visit to USC.
At that point, it was easy to connect the dots.
"It made me realize that there were better options out there academically and athletically," Abasiri told TrojanSports.com.
USC landed a commitment Sunday from Vanderbilt DE transfer Nate Clifton and also hosted three-star OLB Lorenzo Cowan (Savannah, Georgia), who decommitted this week from Kentucky.
Abasiri said USC started pursuing him at the end of his senior season with defensive analyst Bryson Allen-Williams heavily involved in the process. On his visit last weekend, he got to meet with new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, which helped seal the decision.
"The meeting was really good and informative. I would be able to rush the passer, stop the run, and drop into coverage," Abasiri said.
He added: "What stood out to me the most is their defensive scheme and how I’m going to play in it."
USC now has 18 commitments in this 2024 recruiting class, ranking 20th nationally.