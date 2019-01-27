Makaula tweeted out his commitment Sunday night, becoming the second defensive back of the day to join USC's 2019 class, after JUCO cornerback Jaylen Watson' s earlier announcement.

Well, they did and he did.

It was expected that if USC officially offered 2019 safety Kaulana Makaula during his official visit this weekend that the Honolulu, Hawaii prospect would commit to the Trojans.

"After discussing this with my parents and praying about it over this weekend ... we are so happy to be able to say that we will be a part of the Trojan Ohana and going to USC next year," he said in his Twitter announcement.

Makaula, listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and ranked a 2-star prospect by Rivals, had talked to USC recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen back in early December, at which point the Trojans expressed some preliminary interest.

After watching his performance at the Polynesian Bowl last week, which included an interception in the game itself, the USC staff decided to bring him in for an official visit.

Makaula, who chose USC over BYU and Hawaii, was high school teammates with USC linebacker signee Maninoa Tufono at Punahou School.

Overall, Makaula's addition gives the Trojans five DBs in this class, including the recent commits.

USC signed 4-star cornerback Max Williams (Gardena Serra HS), 3-star versatile DB Trey Davis (Federal Way HS/Federal Way, Wash.) and 3-star safety Briton Allen (IMG Academ/Orlando, Fla.) in the early signing period. With Watson also committed, that gives the Trojans two corners, two safeties and the malleable Davis, who could play either spot or nickel.

USC also hosted 4-star cornerback Adonis Otey, an Arkansas commit from Murfreesboro, Tenn., this weekend, and his decision is likely now between the Trojans and Razorbacks. He's expected to announce on National Signing Day, Feb. 6.

Additionally, USC remains in pursuit of Corona Centennial HS 3-star DB Tuasivi Nomura, who projects as a nickel, and the Trojans just offered his HS teammate, 3-star cornerback Jayden Williams.

USC had expanded its search for help in the secondary after missing out on several top targets earlier.