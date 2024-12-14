USC lands key commitment from SJSU transfer CB DJ Harvey

DJ Harvey's college career will end where his football journey began. The San Jose State cornerback announced his commitment to USC on Saturday following a visit with the Trojans.

The former four-star recruit and Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon star is now the second defensive back to join the Trojans in the winter transfer cycle following a decision by UCF cornerback Chasen Johnson on Thursday.

Harvey has become one of the top players at his position in the portal over the last week following a standout season for the Spartans. The 5-foot-11 defensive back spent nearly every game at cornerback and made starts in all 12 games at SJSU this year.

His overall defensive grade from PFF puts him in a tie for sixth among all FBS cornerbacks so far this season. His coverage grade of 89.8 is good enough for 10th.

In all, Harvey played an impressive 817 snaps for the Spartans this year. He allowed 35 catches on 62 targets in his direction according to PFF.

The Trojans will bring in Harvey coming off his best season across four years in his college career. He had a career-high 58 tackles this season go along with 4 interceptions, which puts him in a tie for 17th in that category.

He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown in a win over Oregon State.

Arizona was the only other offer Harvey announced following his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 8. USC was first to jump into the mix with an offer on Dec. 10.

The Palmdale native will have one season of eligibility with the Trojans.

Harvey stacked up a number of offers as a top player at Sierra Canyon before eventually signing with Virginia Tech. He had just 8 tackles and played only 131 snaps during his two seasons in Blacksburg before making the move back to the West Coast at SJSU.

USC was among the programs that offered Harvey out of high school as part of a group that also included Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Texas and Auburn among others.