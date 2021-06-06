USC LB commit Ty Kana goes in-depth on his Trojans official visit

Linebacker Ty Kana already seemed pretty resolute about his USC commitment when he made his decision back in February, but his Trojans official visit this weekend has only further affirmed those plans.

"My commitment stands -- especially after this weekend. There's no downsides," he said in an interview with TrojanSports.com on Sunday before flying home to Texas.

Kana had met USC defensive coordinator/LBs coach Todd Orlando and safeties coach Craig Naivar in the past when they were recruiting him while at Texas, and that was one reason why he felt comfortable committing prior to even visiting campus. But he hadn't met the rest of the staff or seen the ins and outs of the program until this weekend.

The experience left a strong impression on Kana, who was visiting with his Katy (Texas) HS teammate, 3-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson, and five other official visitors.

"My main takeaway really was the family-oriented culture and meeting all the coaches because one of the things when I committed, there were a lot of coaches on the staff that I hadn't met before," Kana said. "Of course, I've seen Coach Naivar and Coach Orlando when they were at Texas recruiting me, but meeting the coaches and meeting Coach Helton and talking with him, talking with all the coaches and even the players, meeting the players and seeing how genuine they were about that family-oriented culture and everything they have going over there, that was probably one of the things that impressed me the most this weekend was just how together everyone was. ...