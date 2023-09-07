USC's improved depth at the linebacker position has been put to the test in the early going this season as Mason Cobb and Eric Gentry -- who figure to be the two main starters if healthy -- both missed the Trojans' second game and are now questionable for the game Saturday against Stanford.

Coach Lincoln Riley provided that update Thursday morning.

“We’re hopeful. I mean, honestly, right now, today would put them both in the questionable world. I don’t know that either one of them is a green light for sure gonna go, but I couldn’t say that either one of them doesn’t have a chance either," Riley said. "They’ve both progressed well, and today will probably tell a lot of the tale if they’re able to keep that progression going and feel like that they’re going to be ready to go out there and make plays. So hopeful to have them both.”

In their absence last week, freshman Tackett Curtis and junior Raesjon Davis started with fifth-year senior Shane Lee coming off the bench to play a big role in the 66-14 win over Nevada. Curtis was ejected in the first half due to a targeting violation but will not have to sit any of the game vs. Stanford.

Lee (team-high 10 tackles, 1 sack) and Davis (4 tackles in his first career start) both played exceptionally well in that game and Riley praised their performances earlier this week.

"Well, it's a competition and those guys played well. Really, Shane and Raesjon ended up with the majority of snaps and played well, certainly made their case for why they should continue to play. I think it was the two cleanest games we've had as an inside linebacker core here, the two cleanest individual performances that we've had up to this point," Riley said. "So yeah, when you get an opportunity and you show something you earn the right to continue to compete, you earn the right to continue to gain reps. So yeah, I like it because I think we got a handful of guys in the room that can play and I think they all know it, and they're going to have to compete hard against one another to be one of the two guys that's out there for us."