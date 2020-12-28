TrojanSports - Report: USC LT Alijah Vera-Tucker entering NFL draft

This one seemed obvious, and according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, USC left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker will indeed declare for the NFL draft. Vera-Tucker, who is projected as a guard at the next level, gave the Trojans a tremendous boost this year when he reversed his decision to opt out of the season and came back to fill the team's pressing need at left tackle as a redshirt junior. Most early mock drafts project Vera-Tucker as a first-round pick, and Thamel says NFL scouts view him as a top-40 prospect in this draft with first-round potential. “One of the main reasons I came back was to compete with my brothers one more time and further my education toward a degree,” Vera-Tucker told Thamel. “Now it’s my time. I’m ready. I think it’s time to take that next step.” Read Yahoo Sports' full story here.

News: USC star offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (@ALIJAHVT) is leaving school for the NFL draft, he tells @YahooSports. He projects as one of the draft's elite linemen and a potential first-round pick. Details: https://t.co/Hz6d2sCyxK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 28, 2020

Per PFF, Vera-Tucker allowed 8 pressures and 2 sacks this season. Six of those pressures and both sacks came in the Pac-12 championship game vs. Oregon after he had put a dominant stat line through the first five games. Nonetheless, he was USC's highest-graded player on either side of the ball this fall (an elite 81.8 on PFF's scale). He was one of the highest-rated guards nationally last season.

Alijah Vera-Tucker has allowed a QB pressure on less than 2% of pass-blocking snaps at USC pic.twitter.com/lM9vn52Rvg — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 28, 2020