USC makes the cut as two 4-star WRs narrow their lists
A couple of the top wide receivers on USC's 2020 wish list -- 4-star prospects Jalen McMillan and Gary Bryant -- narrowed down their choices Saturday with each naming the Trojans as one of the schools that will continue to get their focus.
McMillan, from San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, dropped his top 4 list early in the day, including Washington, Oklahoma and Notre Dame along with USC.
That's fitting as the Huskies, Sooners and Fighting Irish have been among the most common recruiting opponents for the Trojans of late (along with Oregon).
As for McMillan, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he's ranked the No. 15 WR in the 2020 class and the No. 73 overall prospect. He had 73 catches for 1,401 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall, according to MaxPreps.
"They think I'm special, they want me really bad and they think I could be a playmaker and make a difference," McMillan said of USC back in March.
At that time, he also said he planned to hold his commitment announcement until his birthday on Dec. 7.
And then later Saturday, Corona Centennial HS standout Gary Bryant put out his top 10 list.
The video reveal listed in order USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Miami, Stanford, Oregon, Florida, UCLA and Michigan.
Bryant, ranked the No. 10 WR and No. 49 overall prospect in this class, is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and has said that USC likes him as a potential slot weapon with the versatility to also move outside.
"SC has been great. I talk to them every day," he told TrojanSports.com a week and a half ago. "I talk to coach Graham Harrell every day, Keary Colbert every day and I just talked to coach Clay Helton as well. … I went up there about a month ago or two months ago to see how their practice was and I liked it. I know there's a lot of balls that's going to fly around this year with the new offensive coordinator. So I just want to see how the offense is going to go this season."
USC has one 4-star receiver already committed in this 2020 class -- Narbonne HS standout Joshua Jackson, who announced his pledge in late March.