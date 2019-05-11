A couple of the top wide receivers on USC's 2020 wish list -- 4-star prospects Jalen McMillan and Gary Bryant -- narrowed down their choices Saturday with each naming the Trojans as one of the schools that will continue to get their focus. McMillan, from San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, dropped his top 4 list early in the day, including Washington, Oklahoma and Notre Dame along with USC.

That's fitting as the Huskies, Sooners and Fighting Irish have been among the most common recruiting opponents for the Trojans of late (along with Oregon). As for McMillan, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he's ranked the No. 15 WR in the 2020 class and the No. 73 overall prospect. He had 73 catches for 1,401 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall, according to MaxPreps. "They think I'm special, they want me really bad and they think I could be a playmaker and make a difference," McMillan said of USC back in March. Read that full story here. At that time, he also said he planned to hold his commitment announcement until his birthday on Dec. 7.



And then later Saturday, Corona Centennial HS standout Gary Bryant put out his top 10 list. The video reveal listed in order USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Miami, Stanford, Oregon, Florida, UCLA and Michigan.

All Glory To God... Top10 🖥 pic.twitter.com/RCY25Gtjdp — GB1 (@Gary_Bryant01) May 12, 2019