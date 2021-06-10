USC makes the top 6 for 2022 DE Zach Rowell

And on Thursday, Rowell included the Trojans in a list of his top six schools along with Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Stanford and UCLA.

USC offered 2022 3-star defensive end Zach Rowell last month as the fast-rising prospect from San Diego saw his recruitment start to take off following his spring football season.

Rowell talked to TrojanSports.com last month about his USC interest.

"It's definitely a school I've been looking at -- great coaching staff, great program over there, great culture they've built, great style of defense. I just love everything to have to offer for me," he said.

Rowell said then that UCLA had been the most aggressive recruiting him to that point, led by former USC assistant coach Johnny Nansen.

Rowell explained how his junior season helped spike recruiting interest.

"It started off pretty slow, and then I got UCLA and it went up from there. I got Oregon, then Michigan, then Stanford and then USC. It's been good. It's been building up pretty fast, talking to a lot of schools -- just great programs, great opportunities all around," Rowell said. "... I felt like I was slept on the whole sophomore year. I was overlooked, not many schools were looking at me, and then I just put on weight, got in the gym, got my speed up, started talking to coaches and then once they saw my spring film it just hit."