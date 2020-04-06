Four-star prospect Troy Franklin -- the No. 5 WR and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2021 class -- put USC in his top 6 list, along with Oregon, Alabama, Washington, LSU and Arizona State.

USC is always a top draw for elite wide receiver prospects, and the Trojans made the short list of another top WR target Monday.

Blessed to be in this position ! 🙏🏽 here’s my top 6...... pic.twitter.com/6CCPC5iMQh

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect from Menlo-Atherton High School in Northern California glides on the field with his speed as a sure-handed deep threat.

Franklin talked to TrojanSports.com in late February about his USC recruitment and connection with Trojans wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

"Coach Keary makes sure that he contacts me often, we talk a lot. We have a great relationship," Franklin said then. "He's just trying to feel me out and everything, see what I want to do, things like that. Just being [there for] me even if I don't commit there or [I do], he just wants me to be a better young man. He's a great guy. ...

"Yeah, I definitely think I can go there and be an impact. I like the program, close to home -- [my mom] can get there and watch every game."

Franklin tallied 43 catches for 674 yards and 9 touchdowns in just nine games last fall, according to MaxPreps.

He said back in February that he wasn't planning to make a public commitment announcement until close to National Signing Day in February, though such plans are always subject to change.

